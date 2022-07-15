Falcons Rookie QB Desmond Ridder Could Have 'Immediate Impact'

The Atlanta Falcons are entering a new era of football when the 2022 NFL season begins in September.

For the first time since 2008, the Falcons will not have Matt Ryan starting under center after trading the former league MVP to the Indianapolis Colts in March.

The Falcons will start the season with Marcus Mariota starting. But it may not be long before Atlanta starts rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder.

According to Pro Football Reference, Ridder not only has a chance to eclipse Mariota as Atlanta's starter but could be one of five rookies who can have an immediate impact in 2022.

"He's played at a high level, and it's impressive what that program did," coach Arthur Smith said following Day 2 of the draft. "I like all these guys. You get them, and there are certain things that they were successful at in college, and that's our part in coaching — to enhance some of those skills.

"The mental makeup of them, I thought his decision-making, I thought he had a good feel in the pocket. There are a couple of little minor technical things, you can always work with the quarterbacks. That gave us a lot of comforts.”

Ridder led the Cincinnati Bearcats to their most successful season in the history of the program in 2021.

He finished his collegiate career leading the Bearcats to a 13-1 record. After throwing for 3,334 yards and 30 touchdowns against eight interceptions, Ridder became one of the most sought-after prospects for the draft class of 2022.