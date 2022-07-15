Skip to main content

Falcons Rookie QB Desmond Ridder Could Have 'Immediate Impact'

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder was voted as one of five rookies who could have an immediate impact in 2022.

The Atlanta Falcons are entering a new era of football when the 2022 NFL season begins in September. 

For the first time since 2008, the Falcons will not have Matt Ryan starting under center after trading the former league MVP to the Indianapolis Colts in March. 

The Falcons will start the season with Marcus Mariota starting. But it may not be long before Atlanta starts rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder. 

According to Pro Football Reference, Ridder not only has a chance to eclipse Mariota as Atlanta's starter but could be one of five rookies who can have an immediate impact in 2022. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Matt Ryan Marcus Mariota
Play

'He Deserved Better': Pro Bowl WR Sounds Off on Falcons Matt Ryan Trade

Ryan was traded to Indianapolis for a third-round draft pick in March.

By Daniel Flick6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Kyle Pitts Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Play

NFL Tight Ends Ranked: Falcons’ Kyle Pitts Top 5?

Kyle Pitts made his mark after just one pro season

By Ethan Hurwitz21 hours ago
21 hours ago
Kyle Pitts vs Buffalo
Play

Who's Most Likely Falcons Team MVP?

Which young star tops the list?

By Daniel Flick23 hours ago
23 hours ago

"He's played at a high level, and it's impressive what that program did," coach Arthur Smith said following Day 2 of the draft. "I like all these guys. You get them, and there are certain things that they were successful at in college, and that's our part in coaching — to enhance some of those skills.

"The mental makeup of them, I thought his decision-making, I thought he had a good feel in the pocket. There are a couple of little minor technical things, you can always work with the quarterbacks. That gave us a lot of comforts.”

Ridder led the Cincinnati Bearcats to their most successful season in the history of the program in 2021.

He finished his collegiate career leading the Bearcats to a 13-1 record. After throwing for 3,334 yards and 30 touchdowns against eight interceptions, Ridder became one of the most sought-after prospects for the draft class of 2022.

Matt Ryan Marcus Mariota
News

'He Deserved Better': Pro Bowl WR Sounds Off on Falcons Matt Ryan Trade

By Daniel Flick6 hours ago
Kyle Pitts Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
News

NFL Tight Ends Ranked: Falcons’ Kyle Pitts Top 5?

By Ethan Hurwitz21 hours ago
Kyle Pitts vs Buffalo
News

Who's Most Likely Falcons Team MVP?

By Daniel Flick23 hours ago
Cordarrelle Patterson vs Panthers
News

Cordarrelle Patterson: Falcons' Best Contract - What’s Next?

By Daniel FlickJul 14, 2022
1203650441
News

Will Falcons RB Damien Williams Make Roster?

By Daniel FlickJul 14, 2022
bnhmmzmb5eekt4ahkptf
News

New Falcons DT Eddie Goldman: Contract Details Revealed

By Falcon Report StaffJul 13, 2022
Arnold Ebiketie
News

Falcons BREAKING: Arnold Ebiketie Signs Rookie Contract; What's Next?

By Mike FisherJul 13, 2022
LWBEKCMIKRBJ3AKCRPTRTBWYQU
News

Falcons Trade Idea: Acquire Browns RB?

By Daniel FlickJul 13, 2022