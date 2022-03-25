Falcons Reveal Long-Term Plan to Replace Matt Ryan

The Atlanta Falcons need a long-term quarterback following the departure of Matt Ryan. But the franchise will not force itself into drafting a quarterback in 2022.

The Atlanta Falcons have spent each of the last four days scouting Pro Days. They began the week at the University of Pittsburgh before attending Liberty on Tuesday. They then traveled to Ole Miss Wednesday morning before ending the week at the University of Cincinnati.

At each stop, the Falcons had an opportunity to scout a top quarterback prospect. And it is safe to assume Atlanta will draft a quarterback following trading of Matt Ryan.

The Falcons have a pair of quarterbacks on the roster with Marcus Mariota and Feleipe Franks. But neither is the long-term solution in Atlanta.

The Falcons need to find their next franchise quarterback, but say they won't force the issue.

"If we feel great about a quarterback at whatever pick, then we're going to take a quarterback," general manager Terry Fontenot said during a press conference this week. "If we don't, then we are not going to reach and do something that we're not excited about. We're going to dig into this class, but we're not going to feel pressured to do anything."

Malik Willis Kenny Pickett Desmond Ridder

The Falcons will explore every avenue in their attempt to add talent to their quarterback core. Fontenot did not rule out the possibility of signing a free-agent veteran quarterback or acquiring one via trade.

The primary objective for the Falcons is team building. Atlanta has placed a hefty emphasis on surrounding their future quarterback with enough talent to succeed.

"You go into last year's draft in terms of team building, and we decided on Kyle Pitts because we thought he was the best long-term fit for us," coach Arthur Smith said. "It'll be the same thing this year. That's always in my charge. That's what we tried to do last year with Cordarrelle Patterson, and we're excited he's back."

Malik Willis is the main quarterback prospect linked to the Falcons one month ahead of the NFL Draft. Willis confirmed at the NFL Combine that he interviewed with the Falcons, who are heavy favorites to select the Atlanta native with the No. 8 overall pick.

Willis threw for 5,107 yards and 47 touchdowns during his two-year stint at Liberty University. He began his collegiate career as a backup to Jarrett Stidham at Auburn.

"It's an exciting class," Fontenot said. "They're different flavors. But we are going to add to that position, whether it's in the draft or with another avenue."