The Atlanta Falcons (0-0) take on the Detroit Lions (0-0) in the Motor City Friday evening at Ford Field for the 2022 NFL Preseason opener.

The Falcons will see the debut of their free agent acquisition quarterback Marcus Mariota as well as third-round rookie Desmond Ridder. Both are expected to make their debuts tonight.

While many Falcons will make their team debut tonight, there are a couple of new players who will have to wait at least another week before seeing the field.

The team announced just before kickoff that wide receiver Bryan Edwards, defensive lineman Marlon Davidson, rookie linebacker Troy Andersen, veteran linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, and defensive backs Jaylinn Hawkins and Isaiah Oliver will miss Friday night's game.

For the Lions, No. 2 overall pick (and viral singing sensation) Aidan Hutchinson is set to make his NFL debut for the hometown team and Jared Goff is expected to start under center to begin the game.

1st Quarter:

The Falcons will start their preseason on defense. A significant number of first-string players started on the field for both teams.

As this is the defense's first real experience with full-contact play, growing pains were to be expected; early in the drive, the defensive line and secondary remained porous, with the only notable stops involving unforced errors by Detroit (eg a drop by running back Jamaal Williams).

With the Lions methodically marching the ball down the field with a combination of inside zone, gap runs, and play-action, running back D'Andre Swift was able to hammer the ball past the goal line to open the scoring.

7-0 Lions

Change of Possession

Once again, the Falcons and Lions are starting a majority of their first-string offense and defense respectively. Interestingly, the team used three different running backs on the first three plays (Cordarrelle Patterson, Qadree Ollison, and Damien Williams).

Williams converted a difficult third-and-five by powering past a defender and hitting his hole with burst. However, as the drive progressed, Ollison emerged as the primary ball carrier.

The offense seemed to start off on a relatively disorganized note, with busted runs plays and bootlegs immediately, though young star defensive end Aiden Hutchinson is certainly a major reason for this.

Rookie receiver and No. 8 overall pick in the draft Drake London was additionally shaken up on one reception.

Bootlegs and rollouts were unsurprisingly a major component of the drive, with quarterback Marcus Mariota seeming especially trigger-happy to break the pocket and scramble, often diving and taking contact in the process.

Fittingly, Mariota opened the team's scoring with a diving scramble to the left pylon after a grueling 12-play 82-yard drive.

The score is level 7-7 with 31 seconds left in the 1st quarter.

RECORDS: Atlanta Falcons (0-0) vs. Detroit Lions (0-0)

ODDS: Atlanta is 1.5-point underdog to the Lions.

GAME TIME: Friday, August 12 2022 at 6 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Ford Field (Detroit, MI)

TV/RADIO: FOX 5 | 92.9 FM The Game Atlanta

THE FINAL WORD: "The mindset is that everybody’s got to get ready to play," coach Arthur Smith said. "How long will be determined by a couple of different factors, but we’ll keep that in-house. I promise, if everybody’s healthy, we’ll play.”

Keep it locked-in with Falcon Report, as we'll be providing live updates for tonight's matchup.