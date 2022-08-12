Falcons GAMEDAY: 5 Veterans, 1 Rookie OUT vs. Lions

Many Atlanta Falcons are set to make their 2022 debuts Friday night in the preseason opener against the Detroit Lions, but there are a few people that will have to wait another week.

The team announced that wide receiver Bryan Edwards, defensive lineman Marlon Davidson, rookie linebacker Troy Andersen, veteran linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, and defensive backs Jaylinn Hawkins and Isaiah Oliver will miss Friday night's game.

Majority of these players are coming off of injury, so the Falcons are playing it safe by not trotting them out immediately.

Edwards was acquired in an offseason trade with the Las Vegas Raiders and is expected to be in the starting lineup this year opposite rookie Drake London.

Davidson is entering his third season in the league. The 2020 second-round pick played in 11 games for the Falcons last season.

Andersen was one of the team's second-round picks out of Montana State. The team is really excited about what Andersen can bring to the linebacking corps, but the coaches are choosing to hold him out for tonight's game.

Kwiatkoski was one of several former Chicago Bears the team signed during the offseason. He is entering his seventh NFL season after playing his first four in Chicago and last two with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Hawkins is a third-year pro who is competing alongside Richie Grant and Dean Marlowe for a starting safety position. Unfortunately, he won't be able to earn his way that goal this evening.

Oliver is also in competition for a starting role in the secondary, but will have to wait one more week before making his return to the field.