Falcons vs. Lions Preseason: How To Watch, Preview, Odds

The Falcons are set to open their preseason schedule against Lions on Friday.
The Atlanta Falcons will open their 2022 preseason schedule on Friday in a road match against the Detroit Lions. The quarterback corps will be under a magnifying glass during the Falcons' pre-season opener against the Lions.

Smith would not share which quarterback will receive the most reps in Detroit. But he plans to have all three quarterbacks see the field on Friday.

The Falcons will open the 2022 regular season with Marcus Mariota starting under center. But it may not be long before rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder takes the reins as Atlanta's starter at some point during the season.

Friday could see the debut of no. 8 overall pick Drake London.  

Atlanta lost a pair of talented wideouts in back-to-back years, which began by trading Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans in 2021. In March, the NFL indefinitely suspended the Falcons' top receiver in Calvin Ridley for illegal betting.

London notched 2,153 yards on 160 catches to go along with 15 touchdowns during his three-year stint with the USC Trojans.

RECORDS: Atlanta Falcons (0-0) vs. Detroit Lions (0-0)

ODDS: Atlanta is 1.5-point underdog to the Lions.

GAME TIME: Friday, August 12 2022 at 6 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Ford Field (Detroit, MI)

TV/RADIO: FOX 5 | 92.9 FM The Game Atlanta

THE FINAL WORD: "The mindset is that everybody’s got to get ready to play," coach Arthur Smith said. "How long will be determined by a couple of different factors, but we’ll keep that in-house. I promise, if everybody’s healthy, we’ll play.”

