Skip to main content
NFL Draft

Falcons Double Down on 'Dawgs in Round 6, Taking Georgia TE John FitzPatrick

Another Georgia Bulldog joins the Atlanta Falcons.

After taking Georgia offensive lineman Justin Shaffer with their first pick in the sixth round, the Atlanta Falcons went down the road to Athens and selected his teammate John FitzPatrick at pick No. 213.

USATSI_17469239

John FitzPatrick

USATSI_15385530

John FitzPatrick

USATSI_16970829

John FitzPatrick

FOLLOW EVERY FALCONS PICK AND ALL NFL DRAFT SELECTIONS VIA OUR EXCLUSIVE REAL-TIME TRACKER!

FitzPatrick is strictly a blocking tight end, catching just 17 passes for 200 yards in three seasons with the Bulldogs.

I'm sure the Falcons are okay with that, especially considering the fact that he'll join Kyle Pitts in the tight end room.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_15385530
Play

Falcons Select Georgia Bulldogs TE John FitzPatrick

From the Scouting Combine to 30 Visits to NFL Draft weekend, we will be your moment-by-moment Atlanta Falcons guide.

By Falcon Report Staff22 minutes ago
22 minutes ago
PRPBVDXGPFHGTE6KNWQHIHKDIY
Play

Athens to Atlanta: Georgia Bulldogs Guard Selected By Falcons in Round 6

The Falcons continue to add talent to the roster in this year's NFL Draft

By Timm Hamm1 hour ago
1 hour ago
USATSI_17816027
Play

A+ For Allgeier? What Grade Does Falcons RB Pick Get?

The Falcons added to their backfield in the fifth round of the draft.

By Jeremy Brener1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Head coach Arthur Smith's affinity for tight ends has been well-documented, and FitzPatrick will have an opportunity to carve out a solid role for himself in Atlanta.

The Falcons struggled last year in the run game, placing 31st in the league in rushing yards. By adding FitzPatrick, the offense can clear the way for Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Damien Williams, or even fifth-round rookie Tyler Allgeier to establish themselves as a major focal point in the 2022 offense.

FitzPatrick is going to compete for the third- or fourth tight end role alongside Ryan Becker, Daniel Helm, Parker Hesse, Brayden Lenius and John Raine. Given how much Smith likes to use tight ends in the offense, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Falcons carry more than the standard three tight ends on the roster throughout the season.

With FitzPatrick being selected, the National Champion Georgia Bulldogs now have 15 drafted players through six rounds, the most out of any school in the nation.

USATSI_15385530
News

Falcons Select Georgia Bulldogs TE John FitzPatrick

By Falcon Report Staff22 minutes ago
PRPBVDXGPFHGTE6KNWQHIHKDIY
News

Athens to Atlanta: Georgia Bulldogs Guard Selected By Falcons in Round 6

By Timm Hamm1 hour ago
USATSI_17816027
News

A+ For Allgeier? What Grade Does Falcons RB Pick Get?

By Jeremy Brener1 hour ago
USATSI_16925428
News

Falcons Pick BYU's Tyler Allgeier At No. 151; Future RB1?

By Coty Davis2 hours ago
DeAngeloMalone
News

Falcons Draft: How Does DeAngelo Malone Pick Grade?

By Falcon Report Staff3 hours ago
https___stillcurtain.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2018_08_1294478231
News

Desmond Ridder Draft Grade: Does New Falcons QB Pass The Test?

By Daniel Flick4 hours ago
TroyAndersen2
News

NFL Draft: What Grade Do Falcons Get for Troy Andersen Pick?

By Daniel Flick5 hours ago
Isaiah-Spiller
News

NFL Draft 2022: 10 Riveting Day 3 Offensive Players For Falcons

By Kevin Tame6 hours ago