Falcons Double Down on 'Dawgs in Round 6, Taking Georgia TE John FitzPatrick

After taking Georgia offensive lineman Justin Shaffer with their first pick in the sixth round, the Atlanta Falcons went down the road to Athens and selected his teammate John FitzPatrick at pick No. 213.

John FitzPatrick Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer John FitzPatrick John FitzPatrick

FOLLOW EVERY FALCONS PICK AND ALL NFL DRAFT SELECTIONS VIA OUR EXCLUSIVE REAL-TIME TRACKER!

FitzPatrick is strictly a blocking tight end, catching just 17 passes for 200 yards in three seasons with the Bulldogs.

I'm sure the Falcons are okay with that, especially considering the fact that he'll join Kyle Pitts in the tight end room.

Head coach Arthur Smith's affinity for tight ends has been well-documented, and FitzPatrick will have an opportunity to carve out a solid role for himself in Atlanta.

The Falcons struggled last year in the run game, placing 31st in the league in rushing yards. By adding FitzPatrick, the offense can clear the way for Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Damien Williams, or even fifth-round rookie Tyler Allgeier to establish themselves as a major focal point in the 2022 offense.

FitzPatrick is going to compete for the third- or fourth tight end role alongside Ryan Becker, Daniel Helm, Parker Hesse, Brayden Lenius and John Raine. Given how much Smith likes to use tight ends in the offense, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Falcons carry more than the standard three tight ends on the roster throughout the season.

With FitzPatrick being selected, the National Champion Georgia Bulldogs now have 15 drafted players through six rounds, the most out of any school in the nation.