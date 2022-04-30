Skip to main content

Falcons Pick BYU's Tyler Allgeier At No. 151; Future RB1?

The Atlanta Falcons added depth to their running back group with the selection of Tyler Allgeier.

The Atlanta Falcons made their first Day 3 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft with the selection of running back Tyler Allgeier at pick No. 151. 

With the selection of Pierce, the Falcons received a significant boost in their backfield.

USATSI_16925428

Tyler Allgeier

USATSI_17828526

Tyler Allgeier

USATSI_17013614

Tyler Allgeier

Allgeier rushed for 2,899 yards on 452 carries and 36 touchdowns during his four-year career at BYU.

Allgeier took a break from the backfield and played his sophomore season at linebacker. He returned to running back in 2020, where he rushed for over 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons. During his lone year on the defensive side of the ball, Allgeier recorded 26 tackles and 0.5 sacks. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17381172
Play

Falcons Select BYU RB Tyler Allgeier In Round 5

From the Scouting Combine to 30 Visits to NFL Draft weekend, we will be your moment-by-moment Atlanta Falcons guide.

By Falcon Report Staff18 minutes ago
18 minutes ago
DeAngeloMalone
Play

Falcons Draft: How Does DeAngelo Malone Pick Grade?

Can Malone elevate Atlanta's pass rush group?

By Falcon Report Staff1 hour ago
1 hour ago
https___stillcurtain.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2018_08_1294478231
Play

Desmond Ridder Draft Grade: Does New Falcons QB Pass The Test?

How will the Cincinnati QB fare in Atlanta?

By Daniel Flick1 hour ago
1 hour ago

"Arthur [Smith] says that to the players, it doesn't matter how you got here," general manager Terry Fontenot said. "First round, second round, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, or eighth, doesn't matter how you got here, doesn't matter how much you got paid. When you come in, it's a competition at every spot, and the best players are going to play."

USATSI_17013614

Tyler Allgeier

USATSI_17828526

Tyler Allgeier

USATSI_17247645

Tyler Allgeier

Allgeier is the third offensive prospect the Falcons drafted. The Falcons' biggest surprise of the draft came in the third round at pick No. 74 with the selection of quarterback Desmond Ridder from Cincinnati. Atlanta made wide receiver Drake London their top overall selection (No. 8 overall) on Thursday. 

"It's one bite at a time," Fontenot said. "We want to add one player at a time. When you're focusing on that, we are not even thinking about anything on the outside. We are bringing in good players, one player at a time."

In This Article (1)

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

USATSI_17381172
News

Falcons Select BYU RB Tyler Allgeier In Round 5

By Falcon Report Staff18 minutes ago
DeAngeloMalone
News

Falcons Draft: How Does DeAngelo Malone Pick Grade?

By Falcon Report Staff1 hour ago
https___stillcurtain.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2018_08_1294478231
News

Desmond Ridder Draft Grade: Does New Falcons QB Pass The Test?

By Daniel Flick1 hour ago
TroyAndersen2
News

NFL Draft: What Grade Do Falcons Get for Troy Andersen Pick?

By Daniel Flick2 hours ago
Isaiah-Spiller
News

NFL Draft 2022: 10 Riveting Day 3 Offensive Players For Falcons

By Kevin Tame3 hours ago
USATSI_17825064
News

Falcons Draft: Day 2 Defined By Desmond & Defense

By Coty Davis15 hours ago
USATSI_11256906
News

What Are Falcons Getting In Western Kentucky Pass Rusher DeAngelo Malone?

By Cole Thompson16 hours ago
Malik Willis Liberty Senior Bowl Atlanta Falcons
News

NFL Draft: Falcons Target Malik Willis Selected By Titans With 90th Pick

By Jeremy Brener16 hours ago