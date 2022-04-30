Falcons Pick BYU's Tyler Allgeier At No. 151; Future RB1?

The Atlanta Falcons added depth to their running back group with the selection of Tyler Allgeier.

The Atlanta Falcons made their first Day 3 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft with the selection of running back Tyler Allgeier at pick No. 151.

Allgeier rushed for 2,899 yards on 452 carries and 36 touchdowns during his four-year career at BYU.

Allgeier took a break from the backfield and played his sophomore season at linebacker. He returned to running back in 2020, where he rushed for over 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons. During his lone year on the defensive side of the ball, Allgeier recorded 26 tackles and 0.5 sacks.

"Arthur [Smith] says that to the players, it doesn't matter how you got here," general manager Terry Fontenot said. "First round, second round, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, or eighth, doesn't matter how you got here, doesn't matter how much you got paid. When you come in, it's a competition at every spot, and the best players are going to play."

Allgeier is the third offensive prospect the Falcons drafted. The Falcons' biggest surprise of the draft came in the third round at pick No. 74 with the selection of quarterback Desmond Ridder from Cincinnati. Atlanta made wide receiver Drake London their top overall selection (No. 8 overall) on Thursday.

"It's one bite at a time," Fontenot said. "We want to add one player at a time. When you're focusing on that, we are not even thinking about anything on the outside. We are bringing in good players, one player at a time."