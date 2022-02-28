Two Top Prospects To Be Limited At Combine: Should Falcons Stay Away?

Alabama's Evan Neal and LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. will not participate in drills at the NFL combine in front of the Atlanta Falcons

Two positions the Atlanta Falcons could target early in the 2022 NFL Draft is offensive tackle and cornerback. Two of the top names at their respective positions will not be on display in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine.

Evan Neal Evan Neal at National Championship Game vs. Georgia Evan Neal vs. Ohio State

Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal and LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. both will not partake in drills at Lucas Oil Stadium over the next week. Both players are expected to meet with teams for interviews, but will wait to test at their respective school Pro Days.

Neal, the 6-7 left tackle for the Crimson Tide, is considered by many to be the top tackle prospect in the class after his three seasons on Nick Saban's roster. Regarded for his top-notch run blocking ability, some scouts view him as a franchise left tackle, while others believe he could be the best right tackle in the sport for years to come.

Neal's versatility makes him a name worthy on being selected as high as No. 1 come April's draft. As a freshman he started at left guard before moving to right tackle in 2020. He wrapped up his time at Alabama as the team’s left tackle, replacing former first round pick Alex Leatherwood.

Stingley has been heralded by many as a top-five player in the class and perhaps the best cornerback among his peers. He broke onto the scene as a freshman in 2019 as the Tigers' top cornerback on the way to helping LSU win its first national title since 2007.

That season, Stingley led the the SEC with six interceptions and 15 passes defensed. Since his magical freshman season, the defensive back has been limited in action due to injuries, playing in just 10 games in two years.

Stingley suffered a Lisfranc injury to his foot after the first three games of the 2021 season. The injury required surgery, forcing the junior to miss the remainder of the season. Per reports, Stingley is "close" to 100 percent, but he isn’t quite there yet to perform on-field drills.

Stingley consistently finds himself in the running to be Atlanta's selection at No. 8 should he fall down in the drafting order. Many believe that his skills in coverage would be a strong pairing with standout A.J. Terrell in coverage, giving the Falcons perhaps the best young cornerback duo in the league.

Derek Stingley Jr. Derek Stingley Jr. Scott Clause-The Advertiser via USA TODAY NETWORK Derek Stingley Jr. vs. Central Michigan

The Falcons also could look to draft an offensive tackle after the team allowed 40 sacks last fall to quarterback Matt Ryan. Although Neal is expected to be a top-five selection, if both North Carolina State's Ikem Ekwonu and Mississippi State's Charles Cross impress, perhaps Neal becomes in play at No. 8.

If both Neal and Stingley are at the top of general manager Terry Fontenot's draft board, the Falcons will have to wait for Pro Days to get a better look at the player's skills. Alabama's Pro Day is scheduled for March 30 while LSU's Pro Day is scheduled for April 6.