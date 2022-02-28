Skip to main content

Report: Alabama OL Evan Neal Won't Work Out in NFL Combine

The projected No. 1 overall pick in next year's NFL Draft is waiting until the Crimson Tide's Pro Day on March 30 to work out in front of scouts.

Alabama’s top draft prospect won’t be on display during this week’s NFL Scouting Combine. According to a report from NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, Evan Neal will wait until Alabama’s Pro Day on March 30 to work out in front of NFL scouts.

Neal is widely projected as the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft. The 6-foot-7, 350-pound lineman is still going to travel to Indianapolis to participate in interviews with teams at the combine despite his decision not to work out at the event.

Neal is one of 11 players who will represent Alabama at the NFL combine, joining linebacker Christopher Allen, defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis, wide receiver Slade Bolden, linebacker Christian Harris, defensive back Josh Jobe, defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis, wide receiver John Metchie III, defensive lineman LaBryan Ray, running back Brian Robinson Jr. and wide receiver Jameson Williams.

Metchie and Williams both suffered ACL injuries during the College Football Playoff last month while Allen (foot), Armour Davis (hip) and Jobe (foot) all sat out the national championship game against Georgia with injuries.

Neal led Alabama with an 83.6 pass-blocking grade last season according to Pro Football Focus. The starting left tackle allowed two sacks and 15 quarterback pressures over 650 pass-blocking snaps. He also earned an 80.4 run-blocking grade from PFF.

Neal helped clear the way for an Alabama offense that ranked No. 6 nationally in scoring (39.9 points per game) as well as No. 7 in total offense (488.2 yards per game). He was also voted as a permanent team captain by his teammates.

If Neal is selected with the first pick of the draft, he will be Alabama’s first No. 1 overall selection since Harry Gilmer was selected by Washington with the top pick in the 1948 NFL Draft.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have the No. 1 pick in this year’s NFL Draft which will take place in Las Vegas from April 28-30.

Alabama offensvie lineman Evan Neal.
Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Evan Neal (73) celebrates the win over the Cincinnati Bearcats after the 2021 Cotton Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at AT&T Stadium.
Jase McClellan and Evan Neal celebrate against Mercer

 

