WATCH: Falcons QB Prospect Malik Willis Helps Homeless Woman at NFL Combine

Malik Willis shows a different side to himself by helping those less fortunate in Indianapolis

Former Liberty quarterback and potential Atlanta Falcons prospect Malik Willis is making the most of his week in Indianapolis.

The Flames star has been igniting his stock with interviews and his on-field production to solidify his status as a top prospect.

It's not what Willis did on the field, however, that has fans buzzing about his character. It's what he did away from Lucas Oil Stadium that has made him a viral sensation.

Willis was helping someone in need by giving them something from his personal belongings. In the video that has thousands of likes, Willis seems to be taking something out of a bag — several warm shirts — to give to the person.

When the cameras are flashing, it's easy to see someone faking a persona to the public eye. A move such as this is more genuine, showing the true side of who Willis is away from the game of football.

Malik Willis Malik Willis Malik Willis

“I walked past her on the way to the Nike suite and I chopped it up with them and I walked out with a suitcase and whatnot," Willis said on NFL Network Thursday. "I felt bad because I saw her son. It was a pregnant lady and she was homeless.

"I was just like, ‘Shoot, I don’t have no money, but I can give you a couple of shirts.’”

Willis said he had no idea that someone was filming his spontaneous act of kindness, nor did he see the video go viral on social media before taking the field.

“I just felt like I had to do that,” Willis said. “I mean, I’m at a position right now where I’m not worried about much of anything except getting better. So, if I can help her out any way, I felt like I had to.”

Last season, Willis threw for 2,857 yards and 27 touchdowns in 2021. He also rushed for 878 yards and 13 touchdown in his 13 starts. Since his performance at the Senior Bowl, the Georgia native has gained steam to be the first quarterback selected as he he powered through bad weather and blistering rain to show his strong arm and mobility in front of scouts.

Malik Willis and Desmond Ridder Malik Willis Malik Willis

Willis is expected to be a first-round lock following his performance at the NFL Scouting Combine, and could end up being the heir apparent to veteran Matt Ryan in his home state. When asked if he believed he was the top passer in the 2022 class, Willis remained humble, stating while he trusts his skills, that's for teams to decide.

“I don’t make those decisions," Willis said.

The Falcons currently own eight picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, including three in the top 60.