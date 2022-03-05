Skip to main content
Malik Willis Reportedly Scored Well on NFL’s Wonderlic Test

The NFL combine can make or break an NFL prospect’s draft status, and Malik Willis is reportedly making the most of his experience.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, teams have been impressed with Willis’ football knowledge in interviews.

Teams have continually been impressed by Willis’s football smarts this week, per Rapoport.

The Liberty quarterback’s intelligence apparently shone through during the Wonderlic test, reportedly scoring a strong 32.

However, in January, it was reported that the NFL was doing away with the Wonderlic, so why is Willis taking it during the draft process?

That’s because while the Wonderlic still isn’t required, teams can still request prospects to take it, according to Defector’s Kalyn Kahler,

Per Kahler, prospects are taking the Wonderlic “just as frequently as they did before”—four of five prospects she talked to at the combine have taken the test, while the fifth wasn’t sure if he was going to take it before leaving the event. A few prospects mentioned they agreed to take it because they thought it would look bad if they declined the request.

So, Malik Willis took the Wonderlic, and he reportedly nailed it, continuing his rise during combine week.

