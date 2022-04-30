Skip to main content

Falcons Double Down On Defense In Second Round; Select LB Troy Andersen At No. 58

The Falcons continue to rebuild and add vital pieces through this year's draft.

The Atlanta Falcons added what's expected to be an integral piece of the offense next season in wideout Drake London with their first overall pick in this year's NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Troy Andersen

Troy Andersen

Troy Andersen

London, who is expected to make an immediate impact on the field. It was a popular pick among fans, but also among media and former players, including legendary Falcons wideout Roddy White.

London will immediately be asked to be the top receiver and to carry on where those before him - Andre Rison, White, and Julio Jones - left off.

First-round players are easier to hit on than later-round players for obvious reasons, but it's sometimes the players collected in the first, second, and third rounds who turn out to be building blocks.

The Falcons also have a massive need in pass rush, and after taking a pass rusher at No. 38 with Arnold Ebiketie, Atlanta drafted another defensive pick with their second pick in the second round.

With the 58th overall pick, the Falcons selected Montana State linebacker Troy Andersen.

Andersen should be expected to help on the defensive side of the ball almost immediately. As the Falcons are in somewhat of a mini-rebuild - or a reboot as some have called it - and are looking for impact players that can contribute immediately in the early rounds. 

Troy Andersen

Troy Andersen

Troy Andersen

The 6-4, 235-pound linebacker/edge rusher tallied  147 tackles last season to go along with two sacks. Andersen also recovered a fumble and had two interceptions.

Andersen ended a brilliant career at the NCAA FCS Championship game in January, held in Frisco, Texas. Accomplishments include the 2021 FCS ADA Defensive Player of the Year, Unanimous All-America, Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year, and First Team All-Big Sky, along with CoSIDA Academic All-America and National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete. He also earned All-America honors as a junior at outside linebacker, and as a sophomore at quarterback.

