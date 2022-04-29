Skip to main content

'Welcome To The Gang': Falcons Legend Roddy White Excited About Drake London Pick

Plenty of fans and media are happy with the Falcons No. 8 overall pick.

Whether they admit it or not, the Atlanta Falcons are in the middle of a mini-rebuild, which means there are many holes on the roster that need to be filled. That being the case, maybe the biggest are quarterback, wide receiver, and edge rusher.

The biggest question entering last night's NFL Draft was what does Atlanta do with its first overall pick? Apparently not seeing any of the available quarterbacks worthy of a top pick, Atlanta went with one of the deeper positions in the draft, receiver. 

USATSI_18170355

Drake London

USATSI_18171472

Drake London

USATSI_18170284

Drake London

With the No. 8 pick, the Falcons selected USC wideout Drake London, who is expected to make an immediate impact on the field. It was a popular pick among fans, but also among media and former players.

NFL.com liked the pick, as analyst Bucky Brooks had this to say:

"London is a former hooper with outstanding size, length, and leaping ability. As a super-sized pass catcher, he expands the strike zone for the quarterback and will be a dominant red-zone threat from Day 1."

London will immediately be asked to be the top receiver and to carry on where those before him - Andre Rison, Roddy White, and Julio Jones - left off. Former Falcons receiver White also approved of the pick, as he indicated on social media:

White knows a little something about playing receiver for the Falcons, having spent 11 seasons in Atlanta, and totaling 808 catches on 1,377 targets for 10,863 yards and 63 touchdowns over the course of 171 games.

USATSI_16797495

Drake London

USATSI_16781101

Drake London

USATSI_16830571

Drake London

Another task London will have is stepping in for Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley, who's suspended for the 2022 season after missing most of 2021. And if his college performance is any indication, he should be just fine. In only eight games for the Trojans last season, the 6-4, 213-pounder recorded 88 receptions for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 12.3 yards per catch.

And what happens when Ridley returns? He may or may not be part of the Falcons' future. But London certainly is.

