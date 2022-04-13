Falcons Draft: 3 Players Atlanta Should Avoid Selecting At No. 8

The Falcons must avoid drafting these players in the first round later this month

The attention when it comes to the NFL Draft is always surrounding the players a team should draft when on the clock. Isn't it better to talk about the players a team shouldn't be targeting?

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports Alabama's Jameson Williams Scott Clause-The Advertiser via USA TODAY NETWORK LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports Ole Miss' Matt Corral

The Atlanta Falcons will have a chance to reset the franchise in a new direction under general manager Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith. Make no mistake, this is a rebuild. The Falcons are missing a multitude of players and one draft won't be enough to solve the problem.

For the Falcons, April's draft is about finding young pieces to add to a foundation. In 2023, Atlanta could splurge in terms of money in free agency. This is a year where finding a young core to build a future around is essential.

Missing on draft picks early won't help the Falcons' case. Who are players Atlanta should steer away when on the clock at No. 8? Here's FalconReport.com's top three options.

Alabama WR Jameson Williams

Williams might end up being one of the top vertical options in the game four years from now. At the moment, he's a receiver that's coming off a torn ACL and could be limited to begin his career based off his recovery time.

When healthy, Williams has the skills to take the top off any defense and becoming one of college football's top downfield threats. In his lone season with Alabama, he averaged 19.9 yards per reception while recording 79 catches and 11 touchdowns.

Atlanta can't be betting on upside at receiver. As it stands, Auden Tate is the lone receiver with starting experience. The Falcons placed a first-round tender on Olamide Zaccheaus, but he's more of a No. 3 rather than a top weapon for a quarterback.

Perhaps Fontenot will regret passing on the speedy receiver in time. For now, he can risk betting on upside in a talented class of pass-catchers when pressing needs elsewhere.

LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr.

In a similar way to that of Williams. Stingley could end up being the best cornerback in the class. Then again, the same thing was said about Ohio State' Jeff Okudah and Florida's C.J. Henderson when they were selected No. 3 and No. 9, respectively in 2020 when the Falcons had pressing cornerback needs.

Atlanta ended up "settling" for A.J. Terrell at the No. 16 pick. He's ended up being the best player at the position two years later and now has a serviceable running mate on the opposing side in Casey Hayward.

The Falcons need a long-term No. 2 cornerback, but much like the receivers, the class has depth at the position. Stingley's strong showcase at LSU's Pro Day should merit a second look, but the injury concerns are still prominent. He has played in only 10 games over the past two years. That's not enough for Atlanta to risk a high selection on a player this season.

Addressing the need with someone such as Clemson's Andrew Booth Jr., UTSA's Tariq Woolen or Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt could be options on Day 2. On Day 1, Atlanta needs a bonafide star who can contribute right away.