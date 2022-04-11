From the Scouting Combine to 30 Visits to NFL Draft weekend, we will be your moment-by-moment Atlanta Falcons guide.

APRIL 11 TERRELL'S TEAMMATE? The Falcons are meeting with Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr., according to Jordan Schultz.

Booth Jr. earned 1st-Team All-ACC honors in his junior season after recording 37 tackles and three interceptions.

If Booth Jr. became a Falcon, he would reunite with his college teammate A.J. Terrell, who played in the Tigers secondary with him back in 2019 when Terrell was a junior and Booth a freshman.

APRIL 11 PARTNER FOR PITTS? The Falcons are meeting with UCLA TE Greg Dulcich today and tomorrow. According to NFL Network, Dulcich has met with over half the league in the past month as he auditions for his new NFL home.

Dulcich logged 42 receptions for 725 yards and five touchdowns last season with the Bruins.

If Dulcich becomes a Falcon, he'll likely be involved in a lot of 2-TE sets with last year's top draft pick Kyle Pitts.

APRIL 8 A TRIO OF QUARTERBACKS

Robert McDuffie-USA TODAY Sports Malik Willis Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports Matt Corral Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports Sam Howell

The Falcons have scheduled visits with three of the top quarterbacks in the draft class ... Liberty's Malik Willis, Mississippi's Matt Corral and North Carolina's Sam Howell.

Willis, Corral and Howell are set to meet with a number of teams this month and could go anywhere from the top 10 to the end of Day 2. In a year where the quarterback class does not stack up to the year prior and with every team holding a veteran backup plan in place, there's no direct QB-team connections heading into the draft.

APRIL 5 THIBS TO ATL? The Atlanta Falcons are set to meet with Kayvon Thibodeaux on the west coast at some point before the draft, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson.

Thibodeaux is one of the best pass rushers in the draft class and has a decent chance to be off the board when the Falcons are on the clock at No. 8. However, if he fell, it appears the Falcons would have interest in the Oregon Duck.

MARCH 24 TWO REBELS VISITS ATLANTA The Falcons are set to use two of their top 30 visits for Ole Miss defensive back Jaylon Jones and defensive end Sam Williams, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson and Around The Block.

Jones recorded 25 tackles and an interception during his final season with the Rebels. He also has two return touchdowns in his career. Williams recorded 22.5 sacks in three seasons in Oxford, including 12.5 this season.

Jones and Williams are late-round prospects, and Jones could very well go undrafted, but it appears the Falcons are using their visits to canvas all stages of the draft rather than just the top.