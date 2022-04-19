'I'll Give As Much Advice As I Can': Falcons Marcus Mariota Weighs In On QB Role

Marcus Mariota is going to be a team player for the Falcons should they draft a quarterback early

When the Atlanta Falcons agreed to terms with Marcus Mariota on a two-year deal, it was expected that they would still consider drafting a quarterback. As the NFL Draft rapidly approaches, is that the case in the first round?

Marcus Mariota Marcus Mariota Marcus Mariota

Mariota will likely be the Week 1 starter for Atlanta following the Matt Ryan trade to the Indianapolis Colts. Accustom to playing in Arthur Smith's style of offense, the 28-year-old passer will have a chance to be a legitimate starter for the first time since the 2019 season.

Although it might be a limited role, Mariota has always been known a team player. Should the organization bring in a younger prospect to be the long-term heir apparent to Ryan, Mariota will do his part to help him adapt to the offense and NFL speed.

“If it’s not me, it’s okay too,” Mariota said in an interview with the team website. “I’ve been in this situation before. It’s a ‘control what I can control,’ mindset. I have no ego. I can be an ear and listen. Teams are going to do what they’re going to do. If they do draft someone, I’ll give as much advice and knowledge as I can. If not, I’m ready to roll.”

Following the pursuit of former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, Atlanta elected to move off Ryan prior to the start of the draft. Shipping him to the AFC in exchange to a third round pick, the Falcons are steering into the rebuild at full force.

Mariota, who was selected by the Tennessee Titans second overall in 2015, has worked in Smith's offense during his four seasons with the Music City franchise. After struggling to begin the 2019 season, he was replaced by Ryan Tannehill and would eventually sign with the Las Vegas Raiders, spending the next two years as Derek Carr's backup.

Adding Mariota was always viewed as a stop-gap option in the eyes of many. When looking at the upcoming draft class as a whole, scouts believe that all four young passers will take time to adjust to the next level, but all have the potential to be long-term starters with time.

The Falcons have done their due diligence addressing in scouting quarterback this offseason, adding the pro days of the top options. Atlanta also has met with Liberty's Malik Willis and Pitt's Kenny Pickett, both of whom are projected to be selected in the first round and potentially top 10.

Robert McDuffie-USA TODAY Sports Malik Willis Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports Malik Wills Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports Kenny Pickett

Atlanta isn't a quarterback away from contention. The team must also find a way to add in help at receiver, running back, pass rusher and a slew of defensive positions following inconsistent play under coordinator Dean Pees in Year 1.

If Falcons' general manager Terry Fontenot believes the adding a quarterback early is the best plan of action, he's going to make sure he gets his man. As for Mariota, he will continue to compete for first-team reps regardless of what happens on April 28.

"There is nothing guaranteed," Mariota said. "This is just an opportunity. I feel like I have never been handed anything and I'm excited for this."