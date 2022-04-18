Skip to main content

NFL Draft: Will Lions Steal QB Malik Willis From Falcons?

The Atlanta Falcons might have their eye on Malik Willis but will be make it to them in the draft?

The Atlanta Falcons can go in many different directions with the eighth pick in the upcoming NFL Draft

Malik Willis Liberty vs. Syracuse

Malik Willis

Matt Ryan Buffalo

Matt Ryan

Marcus Mariota

After seeing some change under center, Atlanta has been linked to Malik Willis of Liberty as its quarterback of the future. While this remains an option, will Willis even make it down to No. 8?

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN recently spoke on SportsCenter and revealed that the Detroit Lions might not be out of the market for the Liberty quarterback.

“I asked around and I’m told they’re still figuring that out and have not solidified what they’re going to do. They’re looking at about 6-8 different players. I believe Malik Willis is not totally off the table here, because they’ve worked at getting him in the building for a late pre-draft visit. They did a lot of homework on him at the Senior Bowl.”

The Lions have already hosted Kenny Pickett and will plan to bring in Willis sometime this week. Despite making a big move last offseason, the Lions are keeping their options open under center.

Last year, the Lions sent Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for Jared Goff and two first-round picks. After just one season, Detroit might be looking for an alternative. Goff finished 3-10-1 as the starter for the Lions this season while throwing for 3,245 yards and 19 touchdowns with eight interceptions.

DrakeLondon1

Drake London

GarrettWilson

Garrett Wilson

USATSI_17436312

Jameson Williams

The Falcons have been linked to many options, such as Ohio State's Garrett Wilson, in order to improve skill positions. Marcus Mariota signed a two-year deal once Matt Ryan was traded away but this is a bridge option until they can find their long-term answer.

If Willis is that answer, the Falcons could pull the trigger at No. 8 but he would have to get past the Lions first.

