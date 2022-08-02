Falcons Coach on Rookie WR Drake London: 'He's Got Stuff to Work On'

In a recent press conference, Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith offered a very honest appraisal of the team's vaunted rookie wide receiver Drake London.

"He's getting better every day," Smith said. "London is a rookie, and we're throwing a lot at him. Like all rookies, he's got stuff to work on, but he's out there working."

London was drafted by the Falcons with the 8th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. As a big-bodied presence with surprisingly fluid route running ability, London was immediately hyped as a solid complementary piece to tight end Kyle Pitts.

Through his first few days at camp, London has already made an impact. In drills, he hauled in an athletic catch over Dee Alford, who was playing with tight coverage. Additionally, London has stood out considerably in red zone drills, showing off his contested catch ability and offering hope as another viable option for the Atlanta offense to pierce the goal line this fall.

London has continued to receive praise by some notable names outside the Falcons organization as well. Quarterback guru Jordan Palmer, longtime Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer's brother, complimented London in a recent interview.

"I like Drake London as an NFL receiver, his catch radius, (his ability to) go up and get it," Palmer said. "You are creating other places to throw. That guy might look covered, but he’s not covered if I throw it here. That fits really well with what Desmond (Ridder) did in college.”

With the NFL season quickly approaching, London will have ample opportunities to prove himself this fall.