Falcons Training Camp Notebook: Drake London Living Up to Expectations

The Atlanta Falcons enter 2022 looking to improve on a 7-10 record from last season, the first of the new regime headlined by coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot.

With training camp officially kicking off, the Falcons face several questions, but have a month and a half to find the solutions.

Here's everything of note on offense from the fourth day of camp, which Smith described as "probably the most competitive practice" the Falcons have had since he became the coach ...

LONDON EMERGING EARLY

A top-10 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Drake London arrived in Atlanta with immense hype, and after a quiet first day, has been as good as advertised since day two.

London's day four performance was his best to date, hauling in a ridiculous grab over the top of corner Dee Alford, who had tight coverage and played well all day but found himself on the wrong side of London's highlight reel.

However, London's outstanding day went well beyond that one rep, as he was an efficient target throughout the practice, particularly in the red zone. London is proving his contested catch ability can translate, and he's created enough space in camp to believe separation won't be an issue. He's off to a good start, as Smith and several of his teammates have said throughout the week.

WILKINSON CONTINUES TO START AT LEFT GUARD

On day one of training camp, former third-round pick and second-year pro Jalen Mayfield was the Falcons' starting left guard, just as he was during his rookie season. However, in the three days since, free agent signee Elijah Wilkinson has held the title.

Primarily a right-side player, Wilkinson has made a quick transition to left guard, and he hinted that his versatility doesn't stop there, claiming he can also play center.

Matt Hennessy was the first-team center, with he and Drew Dalman alternating each day thus far. The offensive line will go under a closer microscope when the players begin wearing pads, starting Monday.

EDWARDS LEAVES EARLY

Receiver Bryan Edwards had to leave Saturday's practice prematurely after falling on his right arm. Smith doesn't believe the injury will affect Edwards moving forward, but admitted the team was still waiting on results.

"We'll see," Atlanta's second-year coach said. "It wasn't bad, I guess. But until you get all the imaging, you don't know for sure. But right there just looking at it initially ... I don't think it was that bad, but we'll see."

Edwards has had a fast start to his first training camp in Atlanta, making several impressive catches during the first four days. He's expected to be the Falcons' No. 2 receiver behind London.

Atlanta's offense started a bit slow, but the group found a rhythm late, with quarterback Marcus Mariota making plays with both his arm and legs. The Falcons will get Sunday off before returning for their first padded practice Monday.