OPINION: Do not fall for this #NFL100 tactic

The #NFL100 list revealed its final picks on Wednesday night, infuriating not only followers of the Atlanta Falcons, but NFL followers nationwide.

Some notable choices from the list include leaving quarterback Matt Ryan off the list completely, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett at 91, running back Todd Gurley II at 51 and wide receiver Julio Jones at 11.

PFF ranked Jones as the third-best player in the league and Jarrett as the 32nd-best player. Jones has had the most 100+ receiving-yard games in the NFL, with 16, since 2018. Michael Thomas, who has the second-most in the category, has 14. Thomas is ranked the best receiver in the league according to the list and Madden 21 ratings.

Outside of the Falcons, other notable choices were ranking Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II at No. 4, with Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson and Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson ahead of him as quarterbacks. The 24-year-old Mahomes is fresh off his first Super Bowl victory, and he threw for 50 touchdowns in his last full regular season played in 2018. He also rushed for over 5,000 yards that season.

While the public continues to huff and puff over the list's results, it is important to keep one thing in mind: that's the point of the list. Lists are made to start discussions, debate, and if you're lucky enough, public outrage. The more national reaction, the more attention it receives. The method of "no press is bad press" has been the perfect strategy for a league scheduled to return while competing with multiple other professional leagues it would normally not compete against. Combine that with a handful of notable names opting not to play this season and potential ratings are at stake. One way to drawback in your fanbase? Create discussion, and bring attention back to your product. The NFL did that, and quite frankly, did it successfully.

So congratulations if you fell for it, because obviously, I did, too, writing this column.

