Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Younghoe Koo

The Atlanta Falcons had their fair share of kicker issues in 2019.

Beginning in the 2019 offseason the Falcons had a revolving door of kickers.

The Falcons cut Giorgio Tavecchio and brought in Blair Walsh, who was signed and cut in August 2019.

Falcons kicking legend Matt Bryant had his team option declined in February just to be brought back in August 2019.

Bryant had been a staple in the Falcons kicking unit since 2009. But Bryant started to show decline due to injuries in 2018. Fast forward to 2019, Bryant’s age, injuries and struggles eventually got him released in Oct. 29 during the Falcons bye week.

That same day enters the Falcons new kicker Younghoe Koo.

Koo , a Georgia Southern graduate, made an instant impression on Falcon’s nation from his performance on the field to the flair and swag he brings to the position.

2019 Recap

Koo’s first game for the Falcons came against division rival New Orleans Saints.

The Falcons were coming off a horrendous first half start of the season with 1-7 record. The Falcons were a heavy underdog in that game. It didn’t stop Koo from having a breakout performance. He was 4-for-4 on field goal kicks and accounted for 12 of the Falcons 26 points in a shocking upset victory of the Saints.

Koo was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week following that game.

He actually received that award twice in 2019. His week 14 performance against the Carolina Panthers where he was again 4-for-4 on field goals made him that weeks top kicker in the NFC.

Koo also made 5-of-5 field goals in the season finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Koo was in charge of kickoff duties for the Falcons late last season as well.

The Falcons went on to finish the season with a 6-2 record in the second half, while Koo went on to make 23-of-26 field goals.

Koo was one of few bright spots for the 2019 Falcons.

2020 Outlook

The South-Korean born kicker is back after a stellar performance last season.

Koo signed a one-year deal on Feb. 18.

Koo’s job appears to be secure because he is the only kicker on the Falcons roster and they do not plan on brining any more kickers into training camp.

Head Coach Dan Quinn spoke with the media last week about his kickers.

“Right now, we're pleased with where the punter and the kicker are. I think in this day and age and certainly in this season at all positions, you better have who's the backup and [know] who's available? So, some workouts may take place, but no plans as we're sitting here today.”

Expect Koo to get his first full year as a starter under his belt in the 2020 season. He should top last season stats and continue kicking off for the special teams unit.

Koo appears to be the present and the future kicker for the Falcons.

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram! And @1williambrandon

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook and William Brandon on Facebook

Follow my YouTube channel: William Brandon