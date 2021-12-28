Who Should Falcons Draft With 10th Pick?

Early look at options for Atlanta in 2022 Draft

The Atlanta Falcons have two games remaining this season, barring an unlikely playoff run, but it's not too early to focus on the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Falcons currently possess the 10th overall selection next April.

Considering the already quick return on investment of last year's fourth overall selection, Kyle Pitts, Atlanta must duplicate that again.

It will be even more pivotal that the team hits on this year's first-round choice given the present salary cap situation.

General manager Terry Fontenot juggled the salary cap during his time in New Orleans, but it remains to be seen if he can achieve the same in Atlanta.

The Falcons cannot afford to strictly draft on need when options in free agency will be limited when multiple position groups need an injection of talent.

With that being said, here are a few players that the Falcons should consider if they keep their current 10th overall selection.

1. Georgia DL Jordan Davis

One of the more simple projections here is from the very same state. Davis is a serious physical presence at 6-6 and 340 pounds.

The Falcons lack a presence on the defensive line that can consistently stop the run. Davis would quickly rectify that situation and provide a defensive centerpiece to build around if they moved on from Grady Jarrett.

Moreover, the pairing of the two would more than likely maximize their effectiveness and preserve their stamina.

2. Alabama OL Evan Neal

The theme of improving the trenches continues with the physical Neal, who is 6-6 and 360.

The attraction to Neal is that he has effectively played at both the guard and tackle positions along the offensive front in his three years under Nick Saban.

3. Cincinnati CB Ahmad Gardner

As great as CB A.J. Terrell is in just his second season, he cannot do it alone. Gardner is another physical press-man cornerback that would thrive in defensive coordinator Dean Pees' scheme.

PFF thinks highly of Gardner, who stands 6-2.

He projects to be another lanky and aggressive corner who can be utilized to blitz.

4. Michigan Edge David Ojabo

It's no secret that the Falcons need a serious upgrade in the pass rush department. While teammate Aidan Hutchinson will likely be long gone by the time Atlanta selects, Ojabo is a player who can immediately make an impact with his athleticism.

While being relatively raw, Ojabo is a defender who can do many things for Pees. A little coaching up can turn him into an exceptional talent.