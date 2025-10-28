Atlanta Falcons Sign Former Denver Broncos Cornerback
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons are adding another body to their defensive back room on Tuesday. In a transaction made official by the team in a press release, the Falcons are signing cornerback A.J. Woods to their practice squad.
The corner started his NFL career in 2024 as an undrafted free agent. After the draft that spring, he originally signed on with the Washington Commanders, but he failed to reach their roster after training camp.
He was then picked up by the Philadelphia Eagles, where he joined their practice squad. He did not appear in a game for them that season, but he did get a ring after they won Super Bowl LIX after he spent his entire rookie season with them.
Woods was retained for training camp in Philadelphia, but was waived during the team’s roster cuts in August. He then moved out west to Denver, where he continued his NFL career with the Broncos.
He was released on October 18 when the Broncos signed quarterback Sam Ehlinger to the practice squad.
While in college at the University of Pittsburgh, the 5-foot-9, 186-pound cornerback showed the ability to play either in the slot or out on the perimeter. He played in 59 games over five seasons, where he tallied 105 tackles (70 solo), seven tackles for loss, 29 pass breakups, four interceptions, two sacks, and a forced fumble.
During his final season at Pittsburgh, Woods played in 12 games (five starts), tallying 30 tackles, 3.5 for a loss, three pass breakups, two sacks, and an interception. He was selected to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl after his final season in college.
Woods will occupy the vacancy on the practice squad that Ronnie Harrison opened up over the weekend when he was elevated to replace the injured Dvine Deablo. He will be the third cornerback on the roster, joining rookie Cobee Bryant and Keith Taylor.
The Falcons are up in Flowery Branch, preparing for a road trip to face off with the streaking New England Patriots in Week 9. Getting back on the winning side of things will be at the forefront of their minds as they look to avoid a three-game midseason losing streak.
Kickoff in that game is set for 1 p.m. at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. The Falcons enter the game at 3-4, looking to get back on track. The Patriots are a -5.5 point favorite after winning their last five games, with their last two by an average of 18.5 points.