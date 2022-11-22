Skip to main content

Who's 'Next Man Up' for Falcons After Ta'Quon Graham Injury? 3 Options for Atlanta

The Atlanta Falcons are adopting a "next man up" mentality on the defensive line after Ta'Quon Graham's knee injury.

The Atlanta Falcons are excited about their 27-24 win against the Chicago Bears over the weekend, but it came with a price.

On offense, the team appears to have lost Kyle Pitts for a couple of weeks. But the defense took a hit too, likely losing defensive tackle Ta'Quon Graham for a considerable period of time with a knee injury.

This means the Falcons will adopt a "next man up" approach, and it could be one of three guys. According to the depth chart given for Sunday's game, Timmy Horne is the likeliest player to see a jump in playing time.

"Timmy Horne's a guy that gets better every week," head coach Arthur Smith. "He's in there grinding it out."

There should also be some consideration given for Abdullah Anderson, who recorded his first sack of the season in Sunday's win.

"Abdullah, he's in there, tough player," Smith said. "Stuff that happens inside when you're close to the football that's not for everybody. That's why I love guys like Abdullah that go in there and grind it out, (like) TQ and all those guys up front. I try not to be bias, but I do have a great appreciation for those guys that mix it up in there." 

There's also going to be an opportunity for undrafted free agent Jalen Dalton to make an impact. Dalton played his fourth career game Sunday and played the most snaps on the defensive line after Grady Jarrett. Dalton played a big role in the interception that sealed the victory for the Falcons.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

dafdd9c3-650f-4d5e-88ef-ca2666644381-USP_NFL__Atlanta_Falcons_at_New_York_Jets_1
Play

Why Falcons Have 'Faith & Trust' in MyCole Pruitt to Replace Kyle Pitts

With Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Pitts out for an extended period of time due to a torn MCL, the Atlanta Falcons will need the rest of their tight ends room to step up - and MyCole Pruitt appears to be first up in line.

By Daniel Flick
Will Compton
Play

Falcons Sign Titans Ex LB, Barstool Sports Host Will Compton

Follow along with Falcon Report as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL

By Falcon Report Staff
pitts knee
Play

Falcons BREAKING: TE Kyle Pitts Placed on IR with Torn MCL

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is set to miss at least the next four weeks with a knee injury.

By Daniel Flick

"Jalen Dalton, same thing. Altered that last throw - made the ball go high on Montgomery," Smith said. "He had a big part of the way we were rushing and Jalen altered the throw, and Hawk was able to pick it off. So, been very pleased with those guys.

"He's gotten better. Unfortunately, he was hurt in a couple preseasons. Knew a lot about him when he was a North Carolina guy. He's taken advantage of the opportunity, unfortunately got hurt in our preseason, came back. First time he's seen live action and he's getting better every week."

Even though the outlook is bleak, coach Smith has a lot of confidence in the players he has in the building, which is exactly what you want to hear if you're a Falcons fan.

Follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

Want even more Atlanta Falcons news? Check out the Si.com team page here

dafdd9c3-650f-4d5e-88ef-ca2666644381-USP_NFL__Atlanta_Falcons_at_New_York_Jets_1
News

Why Falcons Have 'Faith & Trust' in MyCole Pruitt to Replace Kyle Pitts

By Daniel Flick
Will Compton
News

Falcons Sign Titans Ex LB, Barstool Sports Host Will Compton

By Falcon Report Staff
pitts knee
News

Falcons BREAKING: TE Kyle Pitts Placed on IR with Torn MCL

By Daniel Flick
Pitts-TG
News

Falcons BREAKING: Kyle Pitts & Ta'Quon Graham OUT, Arthur Smith Says 'Nothing is Confirmed'

By Harrison Reno
USATSI_19474468
News

Fighting Falcons Finish with Flurry, Keep Season Alive vs. Bears

By Daniel Flick
USATSI_19473140
News

Falcons BREAKING: TE Kyle Pitts Suffers MCL Tear; When Could He Return?

By Daniel Flick
USATSI_19474467
News

Marcus Mariota Proving Himself as Falcons Starting Quarterback?

By Harrison Reno
Desmond Ridder
News

Desmond’s Development: Falcons ‘Love’ QB Ridder’s Progress

By Daniel Flick