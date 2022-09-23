Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell was one of the few bright spots on an otherwise subpar defense a season ago, turning in a breakout campaign that saw him earn second team All-Pro honors.

Terrell entered his third professional season aiming to turn in a repeat performance, but through two games, he's found life difficult on an island.

The former first-round pick has given up three touchdowns, all in short fields, and allowed 10 receptions (tied-eighth most in the league, per PFF) on 11 targets.

However, the 24-year-old Terrell has managed to make an impact elsewhere - in run defense. He's racked up 14 tackles, good for second-best on the team behind safety Richie Grant. While Terrell has allowed separation and receptions at an uncharacteristic rate, he's done a good job of limiting run-after-catch and setting strong edges against the run.

Despite the tough start in coverage, Terrell's physicality has been a major positive. According to Falcons coach Arthur Smith, the tackling numbers serve as a fine example of the toughness his star corner possesses.

"A.J.'s one of the toughest players I've ever been fortunate enough to coach in this league," said Smith. "Whether you're playing cover 2 or you're in quarters and he's got to crack a place, he's not scared. He doesn't go in there with a flashlight."

Terrell's willingness to mix it up isn't all good. In last Sunday's contest against the Los Angeles Rams, he went in for a tackle and absorbed a big hit. Visibly shaken and a bit slow to get up, Terrell was forced to leave the game due to concussion protocol.

Fortunately for the Falcons, Terrell later returned and will have no limitations entering Sunday's contest with the Seattle Seahawks, per Smith.

"He's good to go," Smith said. "He's got his head up (as a tackler) and (we're) trying to teach great fundamentals, but a lot of times, they call-in guys slow to get up, and that's what happened Sunday."

The primary goal for Terrell and the Falcons will be reaching the win column for the first time this season. However, on an individual level, Terrell will be looking to post his first game of the season without allowing a score.

However, to solve the issue, Terrell must first understand what's caused it and where he must go to improve. Smith stated that it simply comes down to the ball coming out quick and good players making good plays, but he also offered insight as to where Terrell needs to take strides.

"Continue the work with the line of scrimmage," Smith said. "And he will - I've got all the faith in the world in him."

Despite the slow start, Terrell proved time and again last season that he's worthy of being trusted, and Smith's confidence in him is far from shaken.

With support from the coaching staff and a strong track record behind him, Terrell will aim to get his season headed in the right direction, starting at 4:25 p.m. Sunday.

