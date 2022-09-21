Legion of Zoom? Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Respects Seahawks Defense

The Atlanta Falcons (0-2) are seeking their first win against the Seattle Seahawks (1-1) this weekend, and both teams are trying to grab an early-season victory while they are still adjusting to their new realities.

Both the Falcons and Seahawks traded away their long-time quarterbacks this offseason and are turning over to a new chapter in each franchise's history.

The last time the Falcons played the Seahawks in 2020, Seattle still had linebacker Bobby Wagner, safety Jamal Adams, quarterback Russell Wilson and running back Chris Carson ... but none of those players will appear on the scouting report when the Falcons play them this weekend.

Seattle looks far different than who it used to be, but Falcons head coach Arthur Smith still sees how the Seahawks defense still has that Pete Carroll stamp on it.

"You see the speed and the intention that they try to go and disrupt the football," Smith said. "I know that's been a big point of emphasis for them, getting the turnovers. But it's a completely different front from the first iteration when Pete (Carroll) got there ... It's changed, but you still see Pete's emphasis, the way they attack the football, ball disruption, team speed, all that stuff is showing up."

Another thing that still rings true in Seattle? The "12th man" crowd is still one of the loudest in the league.

"It's probably one of the best environments you can have - a home field advantage," Smith said. "We know it's going to be loud, and we've got to account for that."

The Falcons will try to defy the odds and grab their first win of the season against the Seahawks Sunday in Seattle. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m.

