The Atlanta Falcons sent out email to season ticket holders on Tuesday informing them that a limited amount of fans will be allowed to attend games beginning Oct. 11 against the Carolina Panthers.

Back in August the Falcons announced there would be no fan attendance for the entire month of September.

According to the email, the decision was based on the decline in COVID-19 cases in Georgia. Team officials state they will continue to monitor the situation as well as work with state and local officials in making decisions about continued fan attendance.

The Falcons plan to invite around 500 friends and family for the Sept 27. game against the Chicago Bears in order to test stadium operations prior to fans being allowed.

Steven Cannon, CEO, AMB Sports and Entertainment, was quoted in the email,

“We are thrilled to invite fans of both the Falcons and Atlanta United back to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Having fans watch from alternative locations was a difficult, but important decision, It’s been challenging for both teams to play without fans, but their well-being as well as the safety of our associates and fans was paramount.”

Both Falcons and the Atlanta United will have limited fans. No exact dates are set for the next home United match.

The Falcons plan on emailing more information to season ticket holders including protocols and ticket access for the fans.

Check back for updates.

