Atlanta Falcons Announce No Fans At September Home Games In Mercedes-Benz Stadium

COVID-19 continues to impact the sporting world.

Monday afternoon, Atlanta Falcons emailed season ticket holders notifying them that no fans will be allowed to attend any home game in the month of September.

This means fans will miss out on attending the first game of the season in Mercedes-Benz Stadium against the Seattle Seahawks on Sep. 13, and the third game of the Falcons' 2020 season against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 27.

As you may remember the Falcons emailed season ticket holders in July about limited attendance for the 2020 season.

The Falcons at that time stated they expected to host anywhere between 10,000-20,000 fans for each game.

In order to have a fair process, the Falcons gave ticket holders options for the 2020 season. One of the options for fans, was selecting which game they would most like to attend. The survey only included the first four home games. The two above that are now cancelled and two in October (Carolina Panthers and Detroit Lions).

CEO of AMB Sports and Entertainment, Steve Cannon, said, "The health and safety of our fans is our top priority. As much as we want to bring our Falcons fans together at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, their safety and well-being, and that of our associates, the competitors, officials and game staff, will always come first. After thoughtful consideration and collaboration, it became clear to us that adhering to the guidance by national and local health officials was the right decision.”

The Falcons stated that they will email season ticket holders later this week on what the next steps towards fans getting back into Mercedes-Benz Stadium may be.

