Falcons Trade Calvin Ridley to Jaguars; Right Move For Atlanta?

It wasn't supposed to end this way.

When receiver Calvin Ridley was selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, he appeared poised to become the franchise's next great wideout, following in the steps of Roddy White and Julio Jones.

After earning All-Pro honors in 2020 during a breakout 90-reception, near 1,400-yard season, Ridley had firmly established himself as one of the league's premiere wideouts.

Then, it all flipped.

The Falcons hired coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot to headline a new era for the organization. A few months later, Jones was traded to the Tennessee Titans, thrusting Ridley into the clear-cut No. 1 receiver role.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide star seemed ready for it; he was viewed as a high-end route runner, had a proven rapport with quarterback Matt Ryan and was coming off his third professional season in which he ranked ninth in franchise history in receiving yards - behind only Jones and White.

And yet, things just didn't work out under Smith; Ridley's high-finesse playstyle wasn't really a fit for the new offense, which is centered around physicality and in-breaking routes. In five games under Smith, Ridley saw 52 targets but hauled in just 31 of them, totaling 281 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Then, it spiraled out of control.

Ridley didn't travel with the team when Atlanta played the New York Jets in London, citing mental health reasons. He returned the following game, catching four passes for 26 yards and a score in a Falcons victory.

The game proved to be Ridley's last for the season and, ultimately tenure in Atlanta.

Smith and Fontenot failed to reveal much information surrounding Ridley's status, simply leaving it as a mental health matter. Atlanta reportedly had trade discussions involving Ridley this past offseason, but those halted when he was suspended for the entirety of the 2022 season due to gambling. Some speculated that Ridley could return after his suspension ended, but it never seemed realistic.

In less than a calendar year, Ridley went from blossoming young star, reigning All-Pro and potential franchise staple to suspended and on his way out.

All of that led to Tuesday, when the Falcons traded Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2023 fifth-round and conditional 2024 fourth-round pick that becomes a third if Ridley meets certain incentives and a second if Jacksonville signs him to a contract extension.

Ridley, 27, has one season left on his contract, and if he's able to return to his prior level of play, will almost certainly receive a hefty payday.

Ultimately, it was always going to be difficult for Ridley and the Falcons to reunite. Contract aside, the fit wasn't there, and it simply made little sense for either party to continue moving forward.

In Jacksonville, Ridley gets a fresh start with a new offensive staff and young quarterback. Originally from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Ridley will be returning to the Sunshine State with a chance to reinvent himself and get back to what he once was.

As for the Falcons, the haul is quite less than the rumored first-round pick up for grabs before Ridley's suspension, but there's a fair chance that the 2024 pick becomes a top-100 selection and Fontenot has put fifth-round picks to good use during his tenure.

Through two drafts, Atlanta has made four selections in the fifth round: defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham, outside linebacker Ade Ogundeji, return specialist Avery Williams and running back Tyler Allgeier.

Graham has started every game this season and is a budding impact player on the inside of the Falcons' defensive line, alongside Grady Jarrett. Ogundeji has started all seven games he's appeared in and has developed into a quality run defender that holds a key role in Atlanta's rotation.

Williams handles both kick and punt return duties and has sprung several big runs of late. He's also highly versatile, handling several roles on special teams while playing running back, receiver and cornerback, giving the Falcons significant roster flexibility.

Allgeier has started each of the last four games in place of the injured Cordarrelle Patterson and continues to grow more and more confident. As such, his play is trending up, as shown by his 25-yard receiving touchdown against the Carolina Panthers.

So, could the Falcons have gotten a better, more valuable return for Ridley had the last 13 months' worth of events not occurred? Certainly.

However, Fontenot has proven he can add impact players in the middle rounds, and there's a solid chance the Falcons still get a pick in the top-100 in 2024, nonetheless.

But perhaps most importantly is that Atlanta has second-year Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Pitts and rookie first-round pick Drake London, both more than proving they're capable of carrying the team's passing attack.

In the end, the Falcons needed someone to rise to the challenge of becoming the next great No. 1 receiver, and due to a variety of factors, Ridley simply couldn't take a strangle hold on the role.

Now all the wiser, Ridley will get a second chance to do exactly that in Jacksonville, while the Falcons build on the young pass catchers brought in by the new regime.

As it became abundantly clear that Ridley and Atlanta simply couldn't continue, this specific trade seemed like a matter of when, not if - but it doesn't alter the fact that Ridley's promise-filled tenure came to an uninspiring end that both the team and player couldn't have foreseen just 15 months ago.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.