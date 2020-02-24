REPORT: Falcons expected to pick up option on Matt Schaub

Matt Schaub is, still, in the NFL.

The Atlanta Falcons are expected to pick up the $2 million option on Matt Schaub for the 2020 season, as first reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The upcoming season marks year no. 16 for the quarterback. He turns 39 years old in June.

Atlanta is currently 30th in the league in cap space, according to overthecap.com. Bringing Schaub back makes the tightens the franchise’s money situation as tight end Austin Hooper expects to get around $11 million a year in his next contract.

Schaub was taken with the 90th pick in the third round of the 2004 NFL Draft by Atlanta coming out of the University of Virginia. He was Michael Vick’s backup before signing with the Houston Texans in 2007. In Houston, he was named to two Pro Bowls in 2009 and 2012. In 2009, he threw a career-high 396 completions, 4,770 yards, 29 touchdowns and 298.1 yards per game. He was even considered an MVP candidate during the 2012 season.

In 2014, Schaub was traded to the Oakland Raiders for a sixth-round draft pick. He was once again a backup. In 2015, Schaub signed a one-year deal to become a backup for the Baltimore Ravens.

Schaub has spent the past three seasons back in Atlanta as Matt Ryan’s backup. He has attempted a total of 77 passes in that time frame, with 67 attempts coming in 2019. In a 27-20 loss against the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 27, Schaub completed 39-of-52 attempts for 460 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He finished the game with a 99.8 quarterback rating, was sacked twice and fumbled once.

Schaub has always had roots in Atlanta since being drafted by the Falcons.

He met his wife, Laurie Schaub at a charity golf tournament. Laurie is a former Falcon cheerleader, and the couple got married in Atlanta in 2008. In 2011, the couple started a foundation of their own, the “GR8HOPE.”