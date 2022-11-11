Skip to main content

Falcons WATCH: WR Drake London Hauls in Touchdown vs. Panthers

The Atlanta Falcons needed a big play from their offense to reach the endzone against the Carolina Panthers, and rookie receiver Drake London delivered.

It took the Atlanta Falcons nearly 40 minutes, but they've finally found the endzone against the Carolina Panthers inside a rainy Bank of America Stadium.

Holding just 63 passing yards on the night, the Falcons marched down the field via the ground and penalties on Carolina, with running backs Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley leading the charge.

Facing 2nd and Goal from the nine-yard line, Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota faked a handoff to running back Cordarrelle Patterson, turned and fired to rookie wideout Drake London on a slant.

London climbed the ladder on a well-placed ball from Mariota to secure the touchdown, finishing through a late hit deemed unnecessary roughness to pull the Falcons closer.

The touchdown by London cut the Falcons' deficit to 13-9, though kicker Younghoe Koo missed the subsequent extra point.

With the grab, London asserted himself as Atlanta's leading receiver in several categories for the contest, recording four catches for 31 yards and a score on five targets.

Mariota's pass to London capped off a six play, 42-yard drive that took just 2:46 off the clock. It was Mariota's only completed pass on the series.

As for London, the play marked his third touchdown of the season, putting him in sole possession of first place on the team in receiving scores.

The Falcons will need more explosive plays from the two moving forward if they're to walk out of Carolina with a victory.

