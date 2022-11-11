Falcons vs. Panthers Thursday Night Football: Carolina in Control at Halftime

On Oct. 30, Atlanta Falcons won 37-34 in an overtime thriller against the Carolina Panthers.

Now, 11 days later, they’ll see if they can recreate their magic on Thursday Night Football.

Atlanta was seemingly seconds away from winning and losing in regulation. The Falcons led 34-28 with 40 seconds left in the game. Just 17 seconds later, P.J. Walker rolled to his left and delivered a 62-yard bomb to D.J. Moore in the end zone to tie the game.

Moore took his helmet off, which resulted in a 15-yard penalty and got enforced on the extra point. Eddy Pineiro missed the kick, and the game stayed tied 34-34 heading into overtime.

Pineiro also missed the potential game-winning field goal in overtime. Younghoe Koo made the game-winning 41-yard field goal with two minutes left.

On Sunday, the Falcons lost a heartbreaker to the Los Angeles Chargers 20-17. Carolina lost in one-sided fashion, 42-21, to the Cincinnati Bengals. Tonight, both teams are looking to bounce back and win.

Here are the inactive players for both teams ...

Atlanta Falcons

CB A.J. Terrell

S Erik Harris

TE Feleipe Franks

DL Matt Dickerson

OL Jonotthan Harrison

LB Nate Landman

TE Anthony Firkser

Carolina Panthers inactives

S Justin Burris

WR Rashard Higgins

QB Sam Darnold

LB Arron Mosby

OT Larnel Coleman

First Quarter:

The Panthers won the toss and deferred to the second half. Atlanta will get the ball to start the game. Cordarrale Patterson ran it to the Falcons' 27-yard line, but a holding call moves them back 10 yards.

Patterson gets the carry on first down and runs for three yards. On second down, Marcus Mariota's pass is incomplete. Atlanta is flagged for an ineligible man downfield but it's declined. On third and long, Mariota completes a pass to Kyle Pitts for 20 yards and a first down.

Caleb Huntley gets the handoff from Mariota and loses a yard. Patterson gets the ball on second and long and only gains two yards. On third and long, Mariota throws a screen to Tyler Allgeier and he loses five yards.

Bradley Pinion comes out to punt and it's downed at Carolina's 32-yard line.

Change of possession.

D'Onta Foreman gets the handoff and runs for four yards. Foreman gets the carry again and runs for five yards. On third and one, Foreman gains two yards for a first down.

Foreman gets another carry but loses a yard. On second and 11, P.J. Walker completes a 20-yard pass to D.J. Moore for a first down.

Raheem Blackshear gets the carry and runs for 12 yards.

Blackshear gets another carry and is stopped at the line of scrimmage. On second and 10, Walker goes to the end zone and a potential interception is dropped. On third and long, Walker's pass is incomplete.

Eddy Pineiro comes out to kick a 46-yard field goal and it hits the post but goes between the uprights with 6:59 left in the first quarter.

Panthers 3, Falcons 0

Change of possession.

Patterson fields the kickoff at the two-yard line and runs it to Atlanta's 34-yard line.

Mariota keeps it on the read-option and gets three yards. Mariota hands it off to Allgeier on second down and he loses two yards. On third and nine, Mariota completes the pass to Damiere Byrd for 1yards and a first down.

Mariota rolls right and his pass to Byrd is incomplete after he can't get both feet in bounds. Mariota keeps it on the RPO and completes the pass to KhaDarel Hodge for 12 yards.

Allgeier gets the carry on first down but barely gets back to the line of scrimmage. Patterson gets the toss from Mariota and only gains a yard. On third and nine, Mariota escapes pressure and completes the pass to Pitts for a first down, but it's negated by a holding call on Colby Gossett. Mariota has to escape pressure and he heaves it downfield and a potential interception by Xavier Woods is dropped.

Pinion's punt is caught at Carolina's nine-yard line where Shi Smith calls for a fair catch.

Change of possession.

Walker completes a pass to Moore but it loses a yard. On second and 11, Foreman runs for 14 yards and a first down.

Walker completes a short pass to Laviska Shenault and he turns it into an eight-yard gain. On second and two, Walker completes a swing pass to Shenault and he only gains a yard on the final play of the first quarter.

End of the quarter.

Second Quarter:

On third and one, Walker sneaks it and gains three yards for a first down.

Foreman gets the carry on first down and runs for four yards. Foreman runs for 10 yards on second down.

Foreman gets the ball again and runs for two yards. On second and eight, Chuba Hubbard gets his first carry of the game and gains four yards. On third and four, Walker completes a pass to Moore for nine yards and a first down.

Blackshear gets the carry on first down and runs for five yards. Foreman gets another carry and runs for six yards and a first down at Atlanta's 26-yard line.

Foreman gets the handoff and loses two yards. Ta'Quon Graham is down and being attended to by the training staff. A false start moves Carolina back five yards. On second and 17, Hubbard runs for five yards. Before third and 12, the Panthers take their first timeout of the game with 8:55 left in the half. On third and 12, multiple Falcons sack Walker for a seven-yard loss. Carolina takes a delay of game but the penalty is declined.

Johnny Hekker's punt is downed at Atlanta's three-yard line with 7:43 left in the half.

Change of possession.

Allgeier gets the handoff on first down and gains three yards. Allgeier gets another carry and gains three yards again. On third and four, Allgeier gets stopped just short of a first down.

Pinion's punt is shanked and goes out of bounds at Atlanta's 43-yard line with 5:26 left in the half.

Change of possession.

Walker checks it down to Giovanni Ricci and it only gains two yards. On second and eight, Walker throws a swing pass to Shenault and he runs it 41-yards for a touchdown.

Pineiro's extra point is good with 4:34 left in the half.

Panthers 10, Falcons 0

Change of possession.

Atlanta begins its drive at the 25-yard line after the touchback.

Mariota scrambles but his pass is incomplete. On second and 10, Mariota is under more pressure and his deep pass gets intercepted by Jaycee Horn. Horn runs it back to Atlanta's 45-yard line.

Change of possession.

Foreman gets the handoff and runs for five yards. Foreman gets another carry and gains four yards. On third and one, Hubbard gets the carry and runs for three yards.

Foreman gets the handoff on first down and runs for four yards. The game has reached the two-minute warning. Foreman gets another carry and he loses a yard. Atlanta calls its first timeout of the game with 1:55 left in the half. On third and seven, Hubbard gets the carry and loses two yards. The Falcons call their second timeout with 1:52 left in the half.

Pineiro comes out to kick a 49-yard field goal and it's good.

Panthers 13, Falcons 0

Change of possession.

Pineiro's kick is a touchback.

Mariota completes the pass to Drake London for 14 yards as he takes a hit to the helmet. Woods is flagged for unnecessary roughness which adds 15 yards.

Avery Williams gets the carry and runs for six yards. Mariota completes the pass to Olamide Zaccheaus for a first down.

Williams gets another carry and runs for 12 yards.

Mariota completes a short pass to London and he gains five yards. Atlanta calls its final timeout with 20 seconds left in the half. Mariota throws a short pass to Patterson and only gains two yards. Mariota spikes the ball with three seconds left in the half.

Younghoe Koo's 33-yard field goal is good as the first half comes to a close.

Panthers 13, Falcons 3

Halftime.

