Casey Hayward 'Happy' with Falcons Despite Injury-Riddled Homecoming

Cornerback Casey Hayward's first season with his hometown Atlanta Falcons was cut well short due to injury but he remains pleased with his decision to join the team last spring.

The Atlanta Falcons signed veteran cornerback Casey Hayward to a two-year contract last offseason with the hopes that he could hold down one side of the field while reigning All-Pro corner A.J. Terrell did the same on the other side.

Hayward and Terrell, who are both represented by agent David Mulugheta and trained together this offseason, formed a close bond off the field ... but the duo only lasted six games, as Hayward suffered a shoulder injury that required a five-month rehab plan, bringing his first year in Atlanta to an unceremonious end.

Hayward, a two-time All-Pro, had missed just two games in the previous eight years, only adding to the disappointment. He finished the season with 17 tackles, three passes defended and one interception while allowing 225 passing yards and a completion percentage of 61.3 percent.

And yet, when asked to describe the season in one word, Hayward responded with "joy" - and truly seems pleased with his decision to join the Falcons last March.

"I'm happy to be here," Hayward said. "I'm from Georgia so this is my home team. It's a joy for me - I got to play for my home team (and) all my family gets to still come to watch me play."

The 32-year-old Hayward told ESPN that he knows he wants to play next year and finish out his contract in Atlanta while adding that he's "feeling good" some three months into his recovery.

Perhaps most surprising is that Hayward revealed he would've had a chance to return from the shoulder injury this season had it happened two weeks earlier, but it simply wasn't in the cards.

Instead, Hayward was able to rehab and get close to full health by season's end, which should set him up for a regular offseason as he looks to get back to form in front of his family and friends ... and form one of the league's premiere cornerback duos alongside Terrell, just as the Falcons intended from the start.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

Want even more Atlanta Falcons news? Check out the Si.com team page here