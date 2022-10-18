Skip to main content

Falcons BREAKING: CB Casey Hayward on Injured Reserve

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward is on IR due to a right shoulder injury sustained in Sunday's 28-14 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

The Atlanta Falcons have suffered a significant loss to their secondary.

After exiting Sunday's 28-14 win over the San Francisco 49ers late in the game with a shoulder injury, veteran corner Casey Hayward has been placed on injured reserve, leading to a minimum four-week absence.

Hayward, 33, sustained a right shoulder injury attempting to fight through a block and tackle 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel on a screen pass. After receiving attention on the field, Hayward walked to the sideline in visible frustration.

On Monday, Falcons coach Arthur Smith revealed that "the only (injury) we'd be concerned about is Casey," when discussing the trio of Atlanta defensive backs who went down with injuries Sunday

The Falcons decided that IR is the best route to go with Hayward.

The Perry, Georgia native signed a two-year contract with the Falcons in March after spending the 2021 season with the Las Vegas Raiders. Before joining the Raiders, he spent the previous five years with the Los Angeles Chargers, turning in a pair of second-team All-Pro seasons.

Hayward started all six games to begin this season, recording 17 tackles, three passes defended and an interception. He played 89 percent of Atlanta's defensive snaps, serving as a steady presence opposite All-Pro A.J. Terrell.

With Hayward no longer in the mix, the Falcons will resort to second-year pro Darren Hall and former CFL star Dee Alford to hold the fort down on the outside. Both players made immediate impacts when Hayward and Terrell departed the game Sunday, with Hall deflecting two passes and Alford making a crucial tackle-for-loss on a third-and-1 late.

The Falcons are 3-1 in their last four games and have a considerable amount of momentum The Falcons travel to Paul Brown Stadium for a 1 p.m. Sunday matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

