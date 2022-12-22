Falcons OG Chris Lindstrom Makes First Pro Bowl; DT Grady Jarrett Snubbed?

Atlanta Falcons right guard Chris Lindstrom has made the first Pro Bowl of his career ... but will any of his teammates be joining him?

The NFL released its initial Pro Bowl rosters Wednesday night - and right guard Chris Lindstrom is slated to be the Atlanta Falcons' lone representative.

It marks the first Pro Bowl for the 25-year-old Lindstrom, who's been one of the league's premiere offensive linemen throughout the season.

Lindstrom, a first-round pick in 2019, is not only the highest rated offensive guard in the NFL, but he's also atop the list of all offensive linemen league-wide, per Pro Football Focus.

In a three-game span from Week 11 through Week 13, Lindstrom had a near-perfect 99.9 grade from PFF. For the season, his overall grade sits at 93.6 while allowing just two sacks and collecting one penalty on 850 snaps.

Lindstrom has missed just one total snap across the last three seasons, establishing himself as a consistent force on an otherwise unsteady Falcons offensive line.

But should Lindstrom be the only Falcon headed to Las Vegas?

There's certainly an argument for defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, who's posted 14 quarterback hits, 11 tackles for loss and six sacks while anchoring the interior of Atlanta's defense. Just three defensive tackles were selected, and Jarrett ultimately lost out to Aaron Donald (Los Angeles Rams), Jonathan Allen (Washington Commanders) and Dexter Lawrence (New York Giants).

Nonetheless, it's a big accomplishment for Lindstrom as his high level of play has gained a sense of recognition - and he could be in line for a big pay day this offseason.

The Pro Bowl is will be headlined by a flag football game taking place on Feb. 5 at the Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

Want even more Atlanta Falcons news? Check out the Si.com team page here