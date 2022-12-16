Falcons OL Chuma Edoga OUT vs. Saints; Elijah Wilkinson to Play?

The Atlanta Falcons received mixed news on the injury front as it relates to the left guard position.

Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith delivered both good and bad news regarding the health of the team's offensive line entering Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

Reserve offensive lineman Chuma Edoga, who impressed in his lone start at left guard against the Chicago Bears, will be out Sunday with a knee injury that's caused him to miss each of the last three games.

Smith revealed earlier this week that Edoga was the lone non-injured reserve player he was concerned about being able to play, and it appears Atlanta's bye week wasn't enough to fully heal the 25-year-old.

With Edoga out, the Falcons may be forced to start Colby Gossett at left guard for the fifth time this season ... but seem likely to get regular starter Elijah Wilkinson back from injured reserve.

Smith said that Wilkinson, who last played in Week 8, was "close" to returning for the loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers right before the bye and will be evaluated Saturday before a final decision is made. Wilkinson was designated to return from injured reserve Nov. 30, meaning his 21-day window closes next Wednesday, forcing action sooner rather than later.

Atlanta's offensive line will be put under the microscope Sunday, with rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder making his first career start. Right tackle Kaleb McGary mentioned how important it is to keep Ridder pressure-free and focused on doing his individual job, something made much easier when the line is at its best.

And while Edoga is out, there appears to be a strong chance Wilkinson returns, which would give the Falcons their usual starting five up front for Ridder's highly anticipated debut.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

Want even more Atlanta Falcons news? Check out the Si.com team page here