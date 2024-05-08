Report: Atlanta Falcons Claim Former Patriots, Jaguars Quarterback
The Atlanta Falcons are still making headlines following their decision to draft former Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix weeks after signing Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract.
In the midst of all the teeth gnashing over how Atlanta has re-worked the quarterback room, Taylor Heinicke had become the forgotten man. Earlier in April, Heinicke restructured his contract to lower his base-salary and his 2024 cap hit.
The Falcons could have saved more money by simply releasing Heinicke, but restructuring cost them just over $1-million in dead money if they release him now.
Heinicke's spot as the backup to Cousins looked tenuous at best with the drafting of Penix, and the Falcons most recent move helps support that thought.
According to Adam Schefter, the Falcons placed a waiver claim on former New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nathan Rourke.
"The Atlanta Falcons — who signed QB Kirk Cousins during free agency and then selected QB Michael Penix during the draft — put in a waiver claim this week for former Patriots and Jaguars QB Nathan Rourke, who was awarded to the New York Giants, per source," reported Schefter on X.
Rourke threw for almost 7,500 yards as an Ohio Bobcat from 2017-2019. He has seen time on the practice squads of the Patriots and Jaguars among others but has yet to throw a pass in an NFL game.
Rourke's resume (and paycheck) look a lot more like that of a third-string quarterback than Heinicke. While general manager Terry Fontenot has remained adamant Cousins is the Falcons starter in 2024, no one wants Heinicke taking away reps in practice, preseason, or possibly games from Penix.
While Rourke went to the New York Giants, that the Falcons are placing claims on quarterbacks with his resume is a good indication that Heinicke's days in Atlanta could be numbered.