Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Reveals 'Next Challenge' for Improvement

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith looks to have the team improve in his third season at the helm.

The Atlanta Falcons repeated their 7-10 finish from a year ago this season, but the team saw improvement, specifically on the offensive line.

"You could feel a little more of a foundation and an identity, especially up front; the offensive line, I thought week in and week out, they rose to the occasion," head coach Arthur Smith said. "They were knocking people off the ball, when we wanted to run it, we could. There's a physicality and a brand."

However, in order to improve from their 7-10 plateau and reach the playoffs next season, Smith has a plan and vision.

"The next challenge is to make sure we become more explosive offensively," Smith said. "We need more pass rush, I get all that, but every game, other than one in Cincinnati, the other 16 was a dogfight and these guys embraced it. So, there was a big difference."

The team is starting to buy into Smith's system a little more and the program is further becoming his as shades of the previous regime fade. In the third season of the Smith era in Atlanta, the seat gets a little hotter, but the team will hopefully get a little better under his leadership.

