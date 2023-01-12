Will the Atlanta Falcons pursue Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins via trade this offseason? One Falcons player is hoping the answer is yes.

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson has earned a reputation for being one of the NFL's most versatile players, making an impact in both the run and pass game while holding the league record for kick return touchdowns with nine.

But Patterson, who just finished his second season in Atlanta and was named an All-Pro by the NFLPA, has also proven time and again that he's unafraid to speak his mind on Twitter. He's previously voiced support for Falcons ex and suspended receiver Calvin Ridley, saying "free my dawg!", and urged Atlanta to pursue former Chicago Bears and now Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith, among others.

Though Patterson's prior attempts haven't worked out, he was back at it Wednesday, adding his thoughts on the Falcons trading for Arizona Cardinals All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who's expected to be put on the trading block this offseason.

Hopkins turns 31 years old in June and will carry a $19 million cap hit to his next team - but the Falcons are expected to have over $80 million to spend this offseason.

After being suspended for the season's first six games due to violating the league's policy of performance enhancing drugs, Hopkins had a stellar nine-game stretch, hauling in 64 receptions for 717 yards and three touchdowns while catching passes from three different quarterbacks.

The Falcons' leading receiver was rookie Drake London, who caught 72 passes for 866 yards and three touchdowns in 17 games and appears poised to be a premiere weapon for years to come - but beyond he and tight end Kyle Pitts, the Falcons' pass catchers leave a lot to be desired.

Now, that doesn't necessarily mean trading for Hopkins is the best solution ... unless you ask Patterson, who simply refuses to give up as he looks to improve the Falcons' playoff hopes in 2023.

