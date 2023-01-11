Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith and staff will get an up-close look at some of college football's best senior draft prospects.

The Atlanta Falcons' season has come to a close following a 7-10 record and last place finish in the NFC South - but coach Arthur Smith's job isn't done yet.

Smith and the rest of the Falcons' staff will be coaching in the East-West Shrine Game, set to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada on Feb. 4. Practice begins Jan. 28 and runs through Feb. 2. Atlanta will be coaching its own team while the New England Patriots take over the other.

Despite losing defensive coordinator Dean Pees to retirement, the Falcons were deemed one of the best fits to coach the game due to a lack of overall turnover amongst the coaching staff.

The Shrine Game is an annual event that welcomes some of college football's top seniors; among the big names on this year's roster include Boston College receiver Zay Flowers, LSU cornerback Mekhi Garner and TCU cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, who won the Jim Thorpe Award annually given to the sport's top defensive back.

The Falcons have drafted five players from the Senior Bowl in each of the past two years, with Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot both in attendance, but have yet to select anybody from the Shrine Game.

Now set to have a hands-on experience with over 100 players, it's certainly possible Atlanta dips its toes into the Las Vegas pool for the first time this year.

