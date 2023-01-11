Falcons QB Desmond Ridder Reveals Biggest Lessons from 4-Game Stretch

Desmond Ridder went 2-2 in the final four games of the season as the Atlanta Falcons' starting quarterback.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder learned a lot during his four-game stretch as the team's starter to end the season.

A third-round pick out of Cincinnati, Ridder was handed the keys to the Falcons offense in December after the team's bye week following a continuous string of lackluster performances from incumbent starter Marcus Mariota.

Ridder lost his first two starts, knocking the Falcons out of the playoff race, but in two games with the pressure drifting away, Ridder pulled together a pair of wins to end the season ... likely because he started to execute the plan he was given.

"Just be patient," Ridder said. "Take what's there - don't try to do too much, don't try to force anything. You're going to have guys open, you're going to see guys, just make it there. Not only today but over the last four weeks, it's just been staying calm and taking what they give you."

Ridder played conservative at quarterback and didn't take too many risks. He didn't throw any interceptions, but also was denied the end zone until the final game Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, arguably his best showing out of the four games.

Ridder threw for a season-high 224 yards and two touchdowns, the first of his career.

He was able to showcase his patience and found the looks he liked, but the question heading into the offseason is whether the Falcons will exhibit the same patience in keeping him as the starter ... or moving on with a veteran.

Follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

Want even more Atlanta Falcons news? Check out the SI.com team page here