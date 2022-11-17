Skip to main content

Falcons Coach Reveals Marcus Mariota's 'Elite' Trait

Marcus Mariota struggled in the Atlanta Falcons' last game against the Carolina Panthers. But the coaching staff believes he can still lead the team to victory.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota has faced a ton of criticism following the team's 25-15 loss last week to the Carolina Panthers. But despite the noise, Mariota remains the starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

There are a number of reasons that Mariota has struggled, but the coaching staff still believes he has "elite traits" and gives the team the best chance to win.

"You're at the highest of the high at the NFL level and there are obviously elite traits that guys have, Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone said. "His ability to be able to not just move around but move around with a purpose. I think you've seen that game after game - now guys are working with him, they're on the same page, guys are getting a better feel for how we play and how Marcus plays. Hopefully that continues for the remainder of the year."

Ragone mentioned Mariota's seasoning and fit in Atlanta's offense as a key reason behind the two's pairing this offseason, noting that quarterback isn't a "one size fits all" position and Mariota expands on some of the ideas the Falcons want to run.

"He has an idea of what he knows he does well (and) what he needs to work on. You work in sync with each other to make sure you accomplish those things on the physical and mental side."

It's a physical and mental battle for Mariota, but the Falcons' success is determined by the scoreboard, and they have to find a way each week to score more points than the other team. And it all starts with Mariota.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Tyler Allgeier
Play

Falcons Rookie Tyler Allgeier 'Ahead of Where I Thought He'd Be', Says Arthur Smith

Atlanta Falcons rookie running back Tyler Allgeier has emerged over the last several weeks, impressing coach Arthur Smith in the process.

By Daniel Flick
AJ Terrell vs Jags
Play

Falcons BREAKING: A.J. Terrell Back at Practice; Could He Play Sunday vs. Bears?

The Atlanta Falcons are getting back to full strength as A.J. Terrell is back at practice, while Jalen Mayfield is off the IR.

By Harrison Reno
Takkarist McKinley
Play

Cowboys Sign Falcons Ex Takk McKinley to Practice Squad

Follow along with Falcon Report as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL

By Falcon Report Staff

The Bears and Falcons are scheduled to kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

Tyler Allgeier
News

Falcons Rookie Tyler Allgeier 'Ahead of Where I Thought He'd Be', Says Arthur Smith

By Daniel Flick
AJ Terrell vs Jags
News

Falcons BREAKING: A.J. Terrell Back at Practice; Could He Play Sunday vs. Bears?

By Harrison Reno
Takkarist McKinley
News

Cowboys Sign Falcons Ex Takk McKinley to Practice Squad

By Falcon Report Staff
USATSI_19246936
News

Jaylinn Hawkins Becoming a 'Complete Safety' for Falcons

By Harrison Reno
Desmond Ridder
News

Falcons Stick with QB Marcus Mariota; What's It Mean for Desmond Ridder?

By Daniel Flick
Younghoe Koo
News

Bears vs. Falcons Betting Odds: Atlanta Underdog at Home?

By Jeremy Brener
Arthur Smith Marcus Mariota 111022
News

NFL Power Rankings: Falcons Falling After Loss vs. Panthers?

By Jeremy Brener
2255BE4F-F3F2-4F64-BF27-BD2F5F875373
News

Falcons ‘Comical’ View on QB Controversy? No, Coach, This Isn’t Funny

By Mike Fisher