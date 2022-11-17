Falcons Coach Reveals Marcus Mariota's 'Elite' Trait

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota has faced a ton of criticism following the team's 25-15 loss last week to the Carolina Panthers. But despite the noise, Mariota remains the starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

There are a number of reasons that Mariota has struggled, but the coaching staff still believes he has "elite traits" and gives the team the best chance to win.

"You're at the highest of the high at the NFL level and there are obviously elite traits that guys have, Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone said. "His ability to be able to not just move around but move around with a purpose. I think you've seen that game after game - now guys are working with him, they're on the same page, guys are getting a better feel for how we play and how Marcus plays. Hopefully that continues for the remainder of the year."

Ragone mentioned Mariota's seasoning and fit in Atlanta's offense as a key reason behind the two's pairing this offseason, noting that quarterback isn't a "one size fits all" position and Mariota expands on some of the ideas the Falcons want to run.

"He has an idea of what he knows he does well (and) what he needs to work on. You work in sync with each other to make sure you accomplish those things on the physical and mental side."

It's a physical and mental battle for Mariota, but the Falcons' success is determined by the scoreboard, and they have to find a way each week to score more points than the other team. And it all starts with Mariota.

The Bears and Falcons are scheduled to kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

