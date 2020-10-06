SI.com
Falcon Report
Falcons Stumble Vs. Packers for Fourth Straight Loss

Zach Hood

The Atlanta Falcons had to have a win Monday night. Not only to save their season, but potentially the fate of their head coach and general manager. Monday morning, the Houston Texans fired head coach Bill O'Brien after the Texans moved to 0-4 with a loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday,

Many wonder if Monday's loss to Green Bay could mean a similar fate for Dan Quinn. At this point it feels like not if, but when.

But on to this weeks debacle...

The Falcons past two losses were tremendous meltdowns. In Dallas, Atlanta led the Cowboys 20-0. Last week at home vs. the Bears, the Falcons led 26-10 in the fourth quarter.

This week, the Falcons never had a lead to blow. The Packers controlled the game from the start, with Aaron Rodgers throwing for over 200 yards and three touchdowns in the first half. The Falcons scored only a field goal in the opening half, and trailed 20-3 at the break. 

Atlanta's offense woke up a little bit in the second half, with Gurley rushing for two touchdowns. 

Overall, it was another disastrous performance from the coaching staff. Quinn called not one, but two inauspicious timeouts in the final two minutes of the second-quarter during a Packers two-minute drill. Rodgers drove down the field and the Packers would up extending their lead to three scores with a touchdown before the half.

The play calling offensively from Dirk Koetter was again puzzling at times, from paltry runs on second-and-long to continuing to run the ball and throw underneath down multiple scores inside the final five minutes of play. 

Calvin Ridley was essentially a non-factor with zero catches on five targets, including a late drop in the end zone late in the fourth. Julio Jones had only 32 receiving yards in the first half, and did not return for the second half as he was laboring due to the hamstring injury that had him questionable in the first place.

The Falcons fall to 0-4 after another lackluster performance, and this was another game where the defense suffered from injuries. Takk McKinley, Ricardo Allen, Keanu Neal and Darqueze Dennard were already out entering play, and during the game Damontae Kazee exited the game with an apparent achilles injury. 

The Falcons' secondary is decimated by injury, but one still has to wonder how much time is left for Quinn. Perhaps the Falcons see no benefit to a midseason coaching change, it's going to be a long season either way. Stay posted.

