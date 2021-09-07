Kyle Pitts & Big Moves on Falcons Depth Chart
The Atlanta Falcons have released their depth chart for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, and there are some big moves.
Falcons head coach Arthur Smith has talked up the opportunity ahead of rookie offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield, but seeing him listed as the starter at left guard makes it feel more concrete.
Mayfield saw time at right tackle in the preseason before getting work at guard. Frankly, as a player with a reputation as a power run-blocker, he looked more comfortable at guard immediately.
Mayfield was elevated to the starting spot when projected starter Josh Andrews broke his hand last week. The Falcons signed Colby Gossett when they put Andrews on injured reserve, and Gossett is listed as the backup to Mayfield.
The Falcons first-round pick tight end Kyle Pitts had been listed as the backup to Hayden Hurst, but the updated depth chart shows a two tight end set that lists them both as starters.
Even if Pitts had been listed as a backup, he's been featured heavily in training camp and was held out of preseason games with the majority of the starters. There was little doubt Pitts was always going to get starter's snaps in Week 1 against the Eagles.
On defense, the only move among the starters was elevating outside linebacker Dante Fowler. Fowler missed the beginning of camp on the COVID list, but he has been getting good reviews in camp. His move to starter relegated Jacob Tuioti-Mariner to backup.
The secondary will have several new faces in the starting lineup. Safeties Duron Harmon and Erik Harris were signed as free agents in the offseason along with cornerback Fabian Moreau. Only cornerback A.J. Terrell returns to the first team from last year.
Atlanta Falcons Depth Chart
OFFENSE
QB
Matt Ryan
Feleipe Franks (R) / Josh Rosen
RB
Mike Davis
Cordarrelle Patterson
Wayne Gallman
WR
Calvin Ridley
Tajae Sharpe / Christian Blake
WR
Russell Gage
Olamide Zaccheaus
Frank Darby (R)
TE
Kyle Pitts (R)
Lee Smith
LT
Jake Matthews
Jason Spriggs
LG
Jalen Mayfield (R)
Colby Gossett
C
Matt Hennessy
Drew Dalman (R)
RG
Chris Lindstrom
Drew Dalman (R)
RT
Kaleb McGary
Jason Spriggs
TE
Hayden Hurst
Lee Smith
DEFENSE
DL
Grady Jarrett
Marlon Davidson
DL
Tyeler Davison
Ta'Quon Graham (R)
DL
Jonathan Bullard
John Cominsky
OLB
Dante Fowler Jr.
Adetokunbo Ogundeji (R)
LBDeion Jones
Mykal Walker
LB
Foyesade Oluokun
Dorian Etheridge (R)
OLB
Steven Means
Brandon Copeland / Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
CB
A.J. Terrell
T.J. Green
Darren Hall (R) / Avery Williams (R)
CB
Fabian Moreau
Isaiah Oliver
Kendall Sheffield
S
Erik Harris
Jaylinn Hawkins
S
Duron Harmon
Richie Grant (R)
SPECIALISTS:
K
Younghoe Koo
P
Cameron Nizialek
LS
Josh Harris
H
Cameron Nizialek
PR
Avery Williams (R)
KR
Cordarrelle Patterson
The Atlanta Falcons kick off their season on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against the Philadelphia Eagles.