Kyle Pitts & Big Moves on Falcons Depth Chart

The Atlanta Falcons have made big changes to their depth chart for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Atlanta Falcons have released their depth chart for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, and there are some big moves.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith has talked up the opportunity ahead of rookie offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield, but seeing him listed as the starter at left guard makes it feel more concrete.

READ MORE: Falcons Rookie could be Key to Beating Eagles

Mayfield saw time at right tackle in the preseason before getting work at guard. Frankly, as a player with a reputation as a power run-blocker, he looked more comfortable at guard immediately.

Mayfield was elevated to the starting spot when projected starter Josh Andrews broke his hand last week. The Falcons signed Colby Gossett when they put Andrews on injured reserve, and Gossett is listed as the backup to Mayfield.

The Falcons first-round pick tight end Kyle Pitts had been listed as the backup to Hayden Hurst, but the updated depth chart shows a two tight end set that lists them both as starters.

Even if Pitts had been listed as a backup, he's been featured heavily in training camp and was held out of preseason games with the majority of the starters. There was little doubt Pitts was always going to get starter's snaps in Week 1 against the Eagles.

On defense, the only move among the starters was elevating outside linebacker Dante Fowler. Fowler missed the beginning of camp on the COVID list, but he has been getting good reviews in camp. His move to starter relegated Jacob Tuioti-Mariner to backup.

The secondary will have several new faces in the starting lineup. Safeties Duron Harmon and Erik Harris were signed as free agents in the offseason along with cornerback Fabian Moreau. Only cornerback A.J. Terrell returns to the first team from last year.

Atlanta Falcons Depth Chart

OFFENSE

QB

Matt Ryan

Feleipe Franks (R) / Josh Rosen

RB

Mike Davis

Cordarrelle Patterson

Wayne Gallman

WR

Calvin Ridley

Tajae Sharpe / Christian Blake

WR

Russell Gage

Olamide Zaccheaus

Frank Darby (R)

TE

Kyle Pitts (R)

Lee Smith

LT

Jake Matthews

Jason Spriggs

LG

Jalen Mayfield (R)

Colby Gossett

C

Matt Hennessy

Drew Dalman (R)

RG

Chris Lindstrom

Drew Dalman (R)

RT

Kaleb McGary

Jason Spriggs

TE

Hayden Hurst

Lee Smith

DEFENSE

DL

Grady Jarrett

Marlon Davidson

DL

Tyeler Davison

Ta'Quon Graham (R)

DL

Jonathan Bullard

John Cominsky

OLB

Dante Fowler Jr.

Adetokunbo Ogundeji (R)

LBDeion Jones

Mykal Walker

LB

Foyesade Oluokun

Dorian Etheridge (R)

OLB

Steven Means

Brandon Copeland / Jacob Tuioti-Mariner

CB

A.J. Terrell

T.J. Green

Darren Hall (R) / Avery Williams (R)

CB

Fabian Moreau

Isaiah Oliver

Kendall Sheffield

S

Erik Harris

Jaylinn Hawkins

S

Duron Harmon

Richie Grant (R)

SPECIALISTS:

K

Younghoe Koo

P

Cameron Nizialek



LS

Josh Harris

H

Cameron Nizialek

PR

Avery Williams (R)

KR

Cordarrelle Patterson

The Atlanta Falcons kick off their season on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against the Philadelphia Eagles.