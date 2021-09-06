Which Falcons Rookie could be Key to Eagles Game?

A rookie could be the key to the Atlanta Falcons against the Philadelphia Eagles, but it's not the one you think.

All eyes will be on rookie first-round draft pick Kyle Pitts on Sunday as one of the most exciting new players in the NFL, but it’s another rookie that could be the key to the Atlanta Falcons game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield was taken in the third-round out of Michigan by the Falcons. He was drafted to provide depth at offensive tackle, but he’s in line to start at guard on Sunday after projected starter Josh Andrews broke his hand last week.

The strength of the Eagles defense resides in their defensive front, and Mayfield would be welcomed to the NFL by six time pro-bowler Fletcher Cox and Derek Barnett who has 19.5 sacks through his first four seasons.

Smith recalled some greats of the game and how they faced adversity to help keep the expectations on Mayfield in check.

“I think the thing is, and I've used this before, is to keep perspective," said Smith. "He's going to be facing some pretty good players this Sunday, there's gonna be somebody every week."

"Maybe to quote Russ Grimm here, 'somebody is going to draw the short end of the straw on every play'. It's the NFL."

Grimm, a Hall of Fame offensive lineman, was a three-time Super Bowl champion with the Washington Redskins before moving into coaching. He did a two-year stint as the Tennessee Titans offensive line coach in 2016 and 2017 where he and Smith crossed paths.

Listening to Smith reel off some of the greats he’s worked with helps shed light on why he has developed his offense around a power run game.

"I found it valuable working with guys like Russ, or Bruce Matthews, Mike Munchak" continued Smith. "Guys who played up front. All three of those guys are in Canton, and they could tell you stories about their first snaps or match-ups they might have had week to week."

"That's why I love the history of the game. They talked about, ironically playing Philly. Depending on who had the match-ups, you had Reggie White. You had Jerome Brown. They were loaded up front."

"Somebody had a tough job on every one of those plays."

No one is expecting Mayfield to come out of the gate like one of the three Hall of Fame linemen Smith mentioned, but Smith knows there’s no hiding in the NFL. Eventually Mayfield is going to be tested by one of the Eagles star lineman.

"At some point, we drafted him here. He’s going to have an opportunity to play. We understand that there may be some growing pains,” said Smith. “We try and eliminate certain risks. Eventually at some point, there’s going to be a third down, and he’s going to have to block one of their guys. “

“I’ve got a lot of faith in Jalen.”

Smith’s faith in Mayfield will be tested on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Whether Mayfield passes the test or not on Sunday, there will always be another stiff challenge the next week and the week after.

Afterall, as Smith stated, “It’s the NFL.”