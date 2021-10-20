New Depth Chart Hints at Falcons Line Changes

    • October 20, 2021
    Who Starts in O-Line for Falcons? Updated Depth Chart Gives Hint

    The Atlanta Falcons have updated their depth chart, and it gives a hint at who will start at right tackle against the Dolphins.
    Author:

    The Atlanta Falcons are coming off of a bye week and headed to Miami to take on the 1-5 Dolphins on Sunday. They added offensive guard Josh Andrews to the active roster and moved tackle Kaleb McGary to the injured/COVID list.

    The new depth chart from the Falcons acknowledges those moves without answering the question who will start at right tackle on Sunday for Atlanta.

    But it does give a hint.

    Rookie Jalen Mayfield played right tackle in the preseason before moving to guard. He was drafted as a tackle, but with his run-blocking mentality, he has been a more natural fit at guard and has started all five games for Atlanta at left guard this season.

    For now, he's held his starting spot on the depth chart ahead of the returning Andrews.

    Jason Spriggs had previously been listed as the backup right tackle behind McGary, but he hasn't been elevated to sole position of the No. 1 right tackle yet.

    Instead he is listed as a co-No. 1 with Colby Gossett. Spriggs is a five-year veteran of the NFL, but he has only made nine starts in his career.

    He was originally a second-round draft pick out of Indiana by the Green Bay Packers. He spent three years in Green Bay before spending last season with the Chicago Bears.

    Spriggs has seen action in every game for the Falcons this year. He has six snaps at tackle and 17 snaps on special teams through five games.

    Gossett was drafted as a guard by the Minnesota Vikings in the sixth round of the 2018 draft. He didn't make the roster but was picked up by the Arizona Cardinals. He played in five games with them that season including four starts.

    Gossett has bounced around practice squads the last couple of seasons including the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots.

    Spriggs would seem to be the most likely candidate to start against the Dolphins, so it's a bit of a surprise to see him sharing the number one spot on the depth chart with Gossett.

    The rest of the depth chart remains unchanged from the win two weeks ago against the New York Jets.

    Atlanta Falcons Depth Chart

    OFFENSE

    WR
    Calvin Ridley, Christian Blake or Tajae Sharpe

    TE
    Kyle Pitts, Lee Smith

    LT
    Jake Matthews, Jason Spriggs

    LG
    Jalen Mayfield, Josh Andrews

    C
    Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman

    RG
    Chris Lindstrom, Drew Dalman

    RT
    Jason Spriggs or Colby Gossett

    TE/FB
    Hayden Hurst, Keith Smith

    WR
    Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Frank Darby

    RB
    Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Wayne Gallman

    QB
    Matt Ryan, Josh Rosen, Feleipe Franks

    DEFENSE

    DL
    Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson

    DL
    Tyeler Davison, Ta'Quon Graham

    DL
    Jonathan Bullard, Mike Pennel, John Cominsky

    OLB
    Steven Means, Brandon Copeland or Jacob Tuioti-Mariner

    LB
    Deion Jones, Mykal Walker

    LB
    Foyesade Oluokun, Dorian Etheridge

    OLB
    Dante Fowler Jr., Adetokunbo Ogundeji

    CB
    A.J. Terrell, T.J. Green, Darren Hall

    S
    Erik Harris, Jaylinn Hawkins

    S
    Duron Harmon, Richie Grant

    CB
    Fabian Moreau, Avery Williams, Kendall Sheffield

    SPECIAL TEAMS

    K
    Younghoe Koo

    P
    Dustin Colquitt

    LS
    Josh Harris

    H
    Dustin Colquitt

    PR
    Avery Williams, Olamide Zaccheaus

    KR
    Cordarrelle Patterson

