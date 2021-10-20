New Depth Chart Hints at Falcons Line Changes

Who Starts in O-Line for Falcons? Updated Depth Chart Gives Hint
The Atlanta Falcons are coming off of a bye week and headed to Miami to take on the 1-5 Dolphins on Sunday. They added offensive guard Josh Andrews to the active roster and moved tackle Kaleb McGary to the injured/COVID list.
The new depth chart from the Falcons acknowledges those moves without answering the question who will start at right tackle on Sunday for Atlanta.
But it does give a hint.
Rookie Jalen Mayfield played right tackle in the preseason before moving to guard. He was drafted as a tackle, but with his run-blocking mentality, he has been a more natural fit at guard and has started all five games for Atlanta at left guard this season.
For now, he's held his starting spot on the depth chart ahead of the returning Andrews.
Jason Spriggs had previously been listed as the backup right tackle behind McGary, but he hasn't been elevated to sole position of the No. 1 right tackle yet.
Instead he is listed as a co-No. 1 with Colby Gossett. Spriggs is a five-year veteran of the NFL, but he has only made nine starts in his career.
He was originally a second-round draft pick out of Indiana by the Green Bay Packers. He spent three years in Green Bay before spending last season with the Chicago Bears.
Spriggs has seen action in every game for the Falcons this year. He has six snaps at tackle and 17 snaps on special teams through five games.
Gossett was drafted as a guard by the Minnesota Vikings in the sixth round of the 2018 draft. He didn't make the roster but was picked up by the Arizona Cardinals. He played in five games with them that season including four starts.
Gossett has bounced around practice squads the last couple of seasons including the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots.
Spriggs would seem to be the most likely candidate to start against the Dolphins, so it's a bit of a surprise to see him sharing the number one spot on the depth chart with Gossett.
The rest of the depth chart remains unchanged from the win two weeks ago against the New York Jets.
OFFENSE
WR
Calvin Ridley, Christian Blake or Tajae Sharpe
TE
Kyle Pitts, Lee Smith
LT
Jake Matthews, Jason Spriggs
LG
Jalen Mayfield, Josh Andrews
C
Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman
RG
Chris Lindstrom, Drew Dalman
RT
Jason Spriggs or Colby Gossett
TE/FB
Hayden Hurst, Keith Smith
WR
Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Frank Darby
RB
Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Wayne Gallman
QB
Matt Ryan, Josh Rosen, Feleipe Franks
DEFENSE
DL
Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson
DL
Tyeler Davison, Ta'Quon Graham
DL
Jonathan Bullard, Mike Pennel, John Cominsky
OLB
Steven Means, Brandon Copeland or Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
LB
Deion Jones, Mykal Walker
LB
Foyesade Oluokun, Dorian Etheridge
OLB
Dante Fowler Jr., Adetokunbo Ogundeji
CB
A.J. Terrell, T.J. Green, Darren Hall
S
Erik Harris, Jaylinn Hawkins
S
Duron Harmon, Richie Grant
CB
Fabian Moreau, Avery Williams, Kendall Sheffield
SPECIAL TEAMS
K
Younghoe Koo
P
Dustin Colquitt
LS
Josh Harris
H
Dustin Colquitt
PR
Avery Williams, Olamide Zaccheaus
KR
Cordarrelle Patterson
