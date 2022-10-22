'Developing' Falcons Rookie QB Desmond Ridder Set for Cincinnati Return

Atlanta Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder is something of a local legend in Cincinnati, Ohio.

A low three-star recruit out of Louisville, Kentucky, Ridder made the 100-mile trek to the University of Cincinnati, where the football team was coming off a 4-8 season and just fired the head coach.

Coming from one of the winningest high school programs in the state of Kentucky, Ridder received a shock to the system in his first collegiate season, watching from the sidelines as the Bearcats trudged through another 4-8 campaign.

His opportunity to start came the year after - and the rest is history. Ridder left Cincinnati as the third-winningest quarterback in college football history, posting a record of 44-6 and leading the program to the College Football Playoff, becoming the first Group of 5 team to accomplish the feat.

On draft day, Ridder fell all the way to the third round, with the Falcons picking him No. 74 overall. Instantly, there were questions surrounding when the 23-year-old would be given a similar opportunity to turn Atlanta's franchise around.

While many put Ridder into a competition with veteran free agent acquisition Marcus Mariota, Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London put that idea to rest, naming Mariota the starter early in training camp.

Despite being relegated to backup duties, Ridder was given a chance to prove himself, be it for the present or future, during the preseason - and he showed well, going 34 of 56 for 431 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions across three games.

Since the regular season began, Ridder's largely been out of the spotlight. However, even with a diminished role as he learns the intricacies of the NFL, he's still managed to make a positive impression on those around him, including London.

"I think he's a great caddy for Marcus right now," London said. "I think Desmond's done a great job of preparing each week - he spends as much time here as Marcus does. We do stuff with him (after practice) where we're trying to get some reps with him. He's doing well, he's developing, and I think he's doing a great job supporting Marcus as a backup quarterback and anything that Marcus needs him to do."

London stressed the difficulties of playing quarterback, noting how the role requires the same level of physical and mental preparation but without the playing time. Additionally, Ridder's manning the position of scout team quarterback, meaning he's executing opponent's concepts almost as much as he is Atlanta's.

From being a folk hero on Cincinnati's campus and one of the biggest stars in college football to working with the scout team, Ridder's in a much different position now than this time last year. Still, with eyes set on his future, he's doing exactly what he needs to do to position himself well moving forward.

"I think he's doing well," said London on Ridder's development.

"Doing a good job of getting guys in the right spots and dealing with motions and other things that come with being a scout team quarterback, and I think he does a great job after practice of grabbing the younger guys who maybe not have gotten as many reps and going through the plays. He does a good job of carrying those other guys with him."

Atop the list of Ridder's strengths in the pre-draft process was his leadership and love of the game. Perhaps nothing tests either of those more than being a first-year player, low on the totem pole, forced to watch from the sideline.

But it's not Ridder's personality to grow upset with his role; he's naturally a calm, cool costumer. He experienced the same situation in college and shined when his opportunity came, finishing as Cincinatti's all-time leader in total yards and touchdowns.

With the Falcons set to travel to Cincinnati for a road matchup with the Bengals, Ridder's poised to return to the very city where his stardom officially began. He's in line for an emotional Sunday - but London has no concerns about his ability to handle it.

"Desmond's a professional," said London. "He understands this is a business trip, and I haven't asked him about it, but he'll handle it like a professional."

As for Ridder himself, he's not viewing the trip as any different - other than having a leg-up in knowing where to eat dinner on Saturday night with fellow rookies Tyler Allgeier, John FitzPatrick and Drake London.

"I'll just know how long it takes to get from the airport to the hotel," began Ridder, "and I’ll know my way around for dinner when we go out.”

Ridder feels that he's done a good job in his role - providing energy to Mariota and the offense - but is solely focused on getting better each day.

He'll attempt to do the same in his highly anticipated homecoming on Sunday, though his role is set to be far different than the last time he hit the field in Cincinnati.

No matter how much it's downplayed as just another game, Ridder's return serves as a reminder of how far he's come - and how much his rookie-year patience can pay off in the long run.

