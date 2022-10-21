Skip to main content

Falcons vs. Bengals Week 7: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Lines, Tickets

The Atlanta Falcons hope to climb above .500 for the first time this season after coming off a dominant 28-14 victory in Week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Atlanta Falcons (3-3) search for a second consecutive upset victory this weekend, traveling to Cincinnati to take on Joe Burrow and the Bengals this Sunday. 

There is a lot on the line heading into the midway point of the season with both teams looking to jump above .500. 

Falcons signal caller Marcus Mariota hopes to ride the momentum from his strong showing last Sunday, being awarded the NFC Offensive Player of the Week, becoming the second Falcon to win the award this year, as running back Cordarrelle Patterson took home the honor following Week 3.

On the other hand, the Bengals are still hoping to hit their stride heading into Week 7, as the reigning AFC Champion sit at 3-3 on the season, but victors of three of their last four games. 

After limiting the 49ers to just 50 yards on the ground last Sunday, and less than 300 yards of total offense, the Falcons defense is proving to be a dominant force in the trenches. 

“They like to mix up their coverages," Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said. "They have really smart players, it seems because they’re able to run a lot of different things. We’ll see what they’re plan is against us.”

The Falcons' defense has mixed it up, especially considering the fact that a couple players have been in and out of the lineup. Cornerback Casey Hayward landed on Injured Reserve (IR) this week with a shoulder injury, while linebacker Mykal Walker and cornerback A.J. Terrell's statuses are up in the air this week.

RECORDS: Atlanta Falcons (3-3) @ Cincinnati Bengals (3-3)

TV/RADIO: FOX | 92.9 FM The Game

ODDS: The Bengals are 6.5-point favorites vs. the Falcons.

MONEYLINE: Bengals (-300); Falcons (+250)

TICKETS VIA SI TICKETS

Over/under: 45.0

GAME TIME: Sunday, October 23rd, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

