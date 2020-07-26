Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 25: Will 2020 Bring Us "Silent" Football?

You can listen to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Google Podcasts. Give us a comment and subscribe to get all the latest Atlanta Falcons news.

THE LEAD

Imagine an Atlanta Falcons' home game against the New Orleans Saints with no fans in attendance or a silent Super Bowl in an empty stadium.

Those hypotheticals might become realities in the upcoming 2020 NFL season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At the very least, attendance will be limited. Atlanta released a plan last week to have 10,000-20,000 masked people inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium on game days.

Is a third of venue capacity the best-case scenario for the Falcons and other NFL teams? Or should they simply embrace the oddities of this year and make due with zero in-person fans?

Brady Pfister and Chris Vinel discuss. They toss around some unique ways to combat the lack of attendance.

THE REST

Who has the potential to be the breakout star of this year's Falcons? The common pick is Hayden Hurst, and that's who Brady talks about, but Chris names two sometimes-forgotten candidates.

Last week, the NFL canned all preseason games, adding to its list of COVID-19 precautions. What does that mean for the league, players and fans? Hint: For Matt Ryan and Julio Jones, not much.

Lastly, Raheem Mostert of the San Francisco 49ers requested a trade earlier this month. Although Mostert had a "clearing-of-the-air meeting" with his organization last week, Bleacher Report listed top potential landing spots for him. The Falcons ranked No. 1. Should they pursue him?

Catch all that and more on this week's episode of the Dirty Birds Podcast. Reach out to Brady and Chris at dirtybirdspodcast@gmail.com.

