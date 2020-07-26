Falcon Report
Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 25: Will 2020 Bring Us "Silent" Football?

Chris Vinel

Imagine an Atlanta Falcons' home game against the New Orleans Saints with no fans in attendance or a silent Super Bowl in an empty stadium.

Those hypotheticals might become realities in the upcoming 2020 NFL season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At the very least, attendance will be limited. Atlanta released a plan last week to have 10,000-20,000 masked people inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium on game days.

Is a third of venue capacity the best-case scenario for the Falcons and other NFL teams? Or should they simply embrace the oddities of this year and make due with zero in-person fans?

Brady Pfister and Chris Vinel discuss. They toss around some unique ways to combat the lack of attendance.

Who has the potential to be the breakout star of this year's Falcons? The common pick is Hayden Hurst, and that's who Brady talks about, but Chris names two sometimes-forgotten candidates.

Last week, the NFL canned all preseason games, adding to its list of COVID-19 precautions. What does that mean for the league, players and fans? Hint: For Matt Ryan and Julio Jones, not much.

Lastly, Raheem Mostert of the San Francisco 49ers requested a trade earlier this month. Although Mostert had a "clearing-of-the-air meeting" with his organization last week, Bleacher Report listed top potential landing spots for him. The Falcons ranked No. 1. Should they pursue him?

Catch all that and more on this week's episode of the Dirty Birds Podcast. Reach out to Brady and Chris at dirtybirdspodcast@gmail.com.

Fans Will Be Allowed In The Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2020

Atlanta Falcons will allow a limited number of fans with face masks to attend the 2020 season

William B. Carver

by

Ann L

NFLPA Lands Victories in Negotiations, Training Camp to Begin On Time

What does the latest NFL & NFLPA agreement mean for the players?

Dave Holcomb

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Austin Larkin

A solid training camp can see Austin Larkin being promoted on the 53-man roster for the long haul.

Malik Brown

Atlanta's Falcon Report News Update! July 25th, 2020

Here's all the Atlanta Falcon's news you missed since Wednesday July 22nd, 2020

Christopher Smitherman II

Report: Todd Gurley Prepared To Skip 2020 Season If NFL, NFLPA Can't Agree On Covid-19 Plan

The former Pro Bowl running back has been vocal recently.

Zach Hood

WATCH: Todd Gurley and Julio Jones hype each other up walking to workout

Hard work beats talent when talent doesn't want to work hard.

Rashad Milligan

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Tyeler Davison

Similar to last season, Tyeler Davison will need to show his value in the interior defense as well as on special teams

William B. Carver

by

Riseupfalcons1980

Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Laquon Treadwell

Former Minnesota Vikings receiver Laquon Treadwell is coming to the Atlanta Falcons hoping for a fresh start to his career.

Christian Crittenden

Report: Falcons Quarterbacks To Begin COVID-19 Testing Protocol On Thursday

The Falcons quarterbacks are heading to NFL training camp on Thursday.

Dave Holcomb

NFLPA Reports 95 Players Have Tested Positive For COVID-19 At Some Point

How wide spread is coronavirus among the NFL players?

Dave Holcomb