Falcons Fix DL in ESPN's Latest 2-Round Mock Draft
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank left little doubt about his team's 2025 NFL draft plans: The Dirty Birds will emphasize addressing their defense.
Should Blank's talk turn into draft day action, the Falcons could use their lone two picks in the first 50 selections on defensive upgrades.
And in ESPN's latest two-round mock draft from reporter Field Yates, Atlanta did exactly that, starting with Marshall outside linebacker Mike Green at No. 15 overall.
"With the second-fewest sacks of any team in the NFL last season (31), Atlanta needs to make major strides in its pass rush if it wants any chance at a meaningful playoff run," Yates wrote. "While the Falcons will return 2024 third-round pick Bralen Trice (knee) and signed Leonard Floyd, Green -- who led the FBS with 17 sacks in 2024 -- would go a long way in boosting their defensive line.
"He has an advanced arsenal of rush moves and plays with power. He is a willing and stout run defender, as well."
The 6'3", 248-pound Green was one of college football's best overall defenders in 2024. In addition to his nation-leading 17 sacks, he finished tied for ninth with 59 pressures and he was second in the FBS with 32 run stops. He earned All-American honors from several outlets and was the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year.
Green, who didn't test at the NFL combine and only participated in select events at his pro day, clocked a 6.85-second 3-cone and a 4.25-second time in the 20-yard shuttle. His 3-cone time would've been the best among all defensive linemen and linebackers at the combine, while his 20-yard shuttle would've ranked second at both positions.
There are, however, off-field questions Green has been forced to answer publicly.
Green has faced two separate cases of sexual assault allegations. In high school, the police did its due diligence before closing the case. After the 2022 season, Green left the University of Virginia after being suspended due to an anonymous report of assault. He said he hasn't been questioned about it by the police.
At the NFL combine, Green vehemently denied the allegations.
The Falcons sent a heavy contingency to Green's pro day March 24, and if the Williamsburg, Va., native passes Atlanta's off-field checklist, he'd be a significant addition to the team's pass rush.
But Yates doesn't think the Falcons stop with Green, as he has Atlanta selecting Toledo defensive tackle Darius Alexander at No. 46 overall.
"The Falcons could truly go entirely defense in this draft, and I wouldn't be surprised," Yates wrote. "Alexander would boost the interior pass rush after Atlanta cut Grady Jarrett in March."
Alexander was a third-team All-MAC selection in 2023 and second-team all-conference choice this past season. In 2024, he registered 40 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks across 12 games for the Rockets. For his career, Alexander has recorded nine sacks in 58 games.
The 6'4", 305-pounder timed a 4.95 40-yard dash with a 1.72 10-yard dash at the NFL combine. He had a 31.5-inch vertical jump and a 9-foot, 3-inch broad jump. Alexander posted 28 reps on the bench press.
Here's the scouting report on Alexander, courtesy of NFL.com's Lance Zierlein.
"Interior lineman with the size, length and physicality for consideration in odd or even fronts," Zierlein wrote. "Alexander is capable of destroying blocks, but he needs to do a better job of balancing his force to control the action at the point of attack. He can hold his ground when he’s staying low, but the pad level is inconsistent and causes his gap constriction to be hit-or-miss.
"Alexander has above-average rush acumen. He does a nice job of utilizing his traits and crafting a plan of attack. His best football could be ahead of him, but for now, he projects as an average rotational player or backup."
The 2025 NFL draft runs April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.